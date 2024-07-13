**How to Transfer Rented Movies from iPhone to Computer**
Renting movies on your iPhone can be a convenient way to enjoy your favorite films on the go. However, with limited storage space on your device, you may want to transfer rented movies from your iPhone to your computer for a more comfortable viewing experience. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to transfer rented movies from your iPhone to your computer effortlessly.
Step 1: Connect Your iPhone to Your Computer
To begin, connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable. Make sure to unlock your iPhone and trust the computer if prompted.
Step 2: Launch iTunes
Next, launch iTunes on your computer. If you don’t have iTunes installed, you can download it from the official Apple website.
Step 3: Select Your iPhone
Once iTunes is open, click on the device icon located in the upper-left corner of the iTunes window. This will display the summary page of your connected iPhone.
Step 4: Access the Movies Section
In the left-hand sidebar of the iTunes window, click on the “Movies” tab. This will display all the movie content on your iPhone.
Step 5: Choose the Rented Movie(s)
Scroll through the list of movies and select the rented movies you want to transfer to your computer. If you have multiple rented movies, you can hold down the Ctrl (Windows) or Command (Mac) key and click on each movie to select them.
Step 6: Transfer Movies to Your Computer
With the rented movies selected, right-click on them and choose “Transfer Purchases” from the drop-down menu. This will initiate the transfer process, and iTunes will start copying the rented movies to your computer.
Step 7: Wait for the Transfer to Complete
Depending on the number and size of the rented movies, the transfer process may take some time. Wait until iTunes finishes transferring the movies before proceeding.
Step 8: Locate the Transferred Movies
Once the transfer is complete, you can find the rented movies in your iTunes library on your computer. To access them, click on the “Movies” tab in the left-hand sidebar of iTunes.
Step 9: Enjoy Your Rented Movies
Congratulations! You have successfully transferred your rented movies from your iPhone to your computer. Now, you can enjoy watching them on your computer whenever you like.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer rented movies from my iPhone to a Windows computer?
Yes, you can transfer rented movies from your iPhone to both Windows and Mac computers using iTunes.
2. How do I know if a movie is rented or purchased?
In iTunes, rented movies will be marked with an expiration date, indicating the time remaining before they become unavailable.
3. Can I transfer rented movies to an external hard drive?
No, you cannot directly transfer rented movies to an external hard drive. They must be transferred to a computer first.
4. Will transferring rented movies from my iPhone delete them from my device?
No, transferring rented movies to your computer will create a copy of the movie on your computer while keeping the original on your iPhone.
5. Can I transfer rented movies from my iPhone without iTunes?
Unfortunately, transferring rented movies from your iPhone to your computer requires the use of iTunes.
6. Can I transfer rented movies from my iPhone to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer rented movies from your iPhone to multiple computers. However, each transfer will create a separate copy of the rented movies.
7. Can I transfer rented movies from my iPhone to a different iPhone?
No, you cannot transfer rented movies directly from one iPhone to another. Rented movies are tied to the original device they were rented on.
8. Can I transfer rented movies from my iPhone to a cloud storage service?
Transferring rented movies to cloud storage services is not supported. They must be transferred to a computer using iTunes.
9. Can I transfer rented movies from my iPhone to an Android device?
No, rented movies from iTunes are encrypted and only playable on Apple devices.
10. Can I transfer rented movies from my iPhone to a tablet?
Yes, as long as the tablet is running iTunes and is authorized with your Apple ID, you can transfer rented movies to it.
11. Can I transfer rented movies from my iPhone to a smart TV?
No, you cannot directly transfer rented movies from your iPhone to a smart TV. You need to use AirPlay or connect your computer to the TV.
12. Can I keep rented movies on my computer after they expire on my iPhone?
No, rented movies have an expiry date and become unusable after that time, even if they have been transferred to your computer.