How to transfer rentals from iPhone to computer?
Transferring rentals from your iPhone to your computer can be a useful way to save and access your rented content on a larger screen or make backup copies. Luckily, there are several methods available to accomplish this task. Below, we will explore three different approaches to transfer rentals from your iPhone to your computer.
Method 1: Using iTunes
The first method involves using iTunes, Apple’s multimedia management software. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to transfer rentals from your iPhone to your computer:
- Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
- Launch iTunes on your computer.
- Click the device icon located in the upper-left corner of the iTunes window to access your iPhone’s summary page.
- Select “Movies” from the left sidebar.
- Check the box next to “Sync Movies.”
- Choose “All movies” or “Selected movies” depending on your preference.
- Select the specific rental you want to transfer.
- Click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button to start the transfer process.
- Once the transfer is complete, you can access the rental on your computer.
Method 2: Using iCloud
If you have enabled iCloud on your iPhone and your rentals are stored in iCloud, you can easily transfer them to your computer using the iCloud Drive feature. Here’s how:
- On your iPhone, go to “Settings” and tap on your Apple ID at the top of the screen.
- Select “iCloud” and then “iCloud Drive.”
- Ensure that the switch next to “iCloud Drive” is turned on.
- Now, open a file manager on your computer and navigate to the iCloud Drive folder.
- Locate and select the rental you want to transfer.
- Copy and paste the rental to a desired location on your computer.
Method 3: Using Third-Party Tools
Another option to transfer rentals from your iPhone to your computer is by using third-party tools specifically designed for this purpose. These tools provide an easy and convenient way to transfer rentals and other data between your iPhone and computer. Some popular tools include iExplorer and AnyTrans. Simply install and follow the instructions provided by the tool to perform the transfer.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my rentals to any computer?
Yes, you can transfer rentals to any computer by using the methods mentioned above.
2. Can I transfer rentals from my iPhone using a Wi-Fi connection?
Unfortunately, transferring rentals from iPhone to computer via Wi-Fi is not an available option. You need a physical connection using a USB cable or iCloud Drive.
3. Are all rentals transferable?
Yes, you can transfer all kinds of rentals, including movies, TV shows, and other rented content using the mentioned methods.
4. Will transferring rentals delete them from my iPhone?
No, transferring rentals from your iPhone to your computer will not delete them from your iPhone. It simply creates a copy on your computer for easy access.
5. Can I transfer my rentals to multiple computers simultaneously?
No, you can only transfer rentals to one computer at a time.
6. What if I accidentally delete the rentals from my computer?
If you accidentally delete rented content from your computer, you can download it again from the rental service using the same account.
7. Can I transfer rentals from my iPhone to a Mac and vice versa?
Yes, you can transfer rentals between an iPhone and a Mac using the methods mentioned in this article.
8. What happens to my rentals if I restore my iPhone?
If you restore your iPhone, you will lose all the rentals stored on the device. To avoid this, make sure to transfer rentals to your computer or backup your iPhone before performing a restore.
9. Is there any file size limit when transferring rentals?
There might be a file size limit depending on the method you choose. Check the specifications of the transfer method or tool you use for more information.
10. Can I transfer rentals to an Android device?
No, the methods mentioned in this article are specifically for transferring rentals from an iPhone to a computer. To transfer rentals to an Android device, you would need to explore different methods based on the Android device’s file system and compatibility.
11. Can I watch my transferred rentals on any media player?
Yes, once transferred to your computer, you can watch rentals using any media player that supports the file format of the rented content.
12. Can I share my transferred rentals with others?
Sharing rented content with others may be subject to legal restrictions and copyright laws. It is advisable to refer to the terms and conditions of the rental service for specific guidelines on sharing rented content.
Now that you know how to transfer rentals from your iPhone to your computer, you can easily enjoy your rented content on a larger screen or keep backups for safekeeping.