How to transfer recording from I phone to computer?

Recording audio on your iPhone can be a handy way to capture important moments, interviews, or simply voice memos. However, storing all those recordings on your iPhone might quickly eat up your storage space. To free up space and keep your recordings safe, it’s important to transfer them to your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring recordings from your iPhone to your computer.
Step 1: Connect your iPhone to your computer
To begin the transfer process, you need to connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable. Make sure your computer is on, and your iPhone is unlocked.
Step 2: Trust the computer
When you connect your iPhone to your computer for the first time, you may see a prompt on your iPhone to “Trust This Computer.” Tap on the “Trust” option to establish a secure connection between your devices.
Step 3: Open iTunes (or Finder on macOS Catalina or later)
Once you’ve successfully connected your iPhone to your computer, open iTunes if you’re on a Windows PC or an earlier version of macOS. If you’re using macOS Catalina or a later version, open the Finder app instead.
Step 4: Select your iPhone
In iTunes or Finder, you will see your iPhone represented by an icon or device name. Click on this icon to access your iPhone’s settings.
Step 5: Go to the “Recordings” section
Within iTunes or Finder, navigate to the “File Sharing” or “Apps” section. Look for an app called “Voice Memos” or any other recording app you may have used. Click on it to access the recordings stored on your iPhone.
Step 6: Choose the recordings to transfer
Select the recordings you want to transfer by clicking on them or using the Ctrl/Cmd key to select multiple files. You can transfer all recordings at once or choose specific ones according to your needs.
Step 7: Transfer the recordings
After selecting the recordings, drag and drop them to a desired folder on your computer. Alternatively, you can use the “Save” or “Export” option within iTunes or Finder to save the recordings directly to a specific folder.
Step 8: Confirm the transfer
Once the transfer is initiated, a progress bar will appear to show the transfer status. Wait for the transfer to complete, and ensure that all selected recordings have been successfully transferred to your computer.
Step 9: Safely disconnect your iPhone
Once the transfer is complete, safely disconnect your iPhone from your computer by ejecting it from iTunes or Finder. Ensure that you’ve unplugged the USB cable safely to avoid any damage.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer recordings from my iPhone to a Windows PC without iTunes?
Yes, you can use third-party applications such as iMazing, SynciOS, or Windows Photos to transfer recordings from your iPhone to a Windows PC without iTunes.
2. How can I transfer voice memos from my iPhone to a Mac computer?
You can use the Finder app on macOS Catalina or a later version to transfer voice memos directly from your iPhone to your Mac computer.
3. Can I transfer recordings wirelessly?
Yes, you can transfer recordings wirelessly using various cloud storage services like iCloud, Dropbox, or Google Drive. Simply upload the recordings from your iPhone to the cloud and then download them onto your computer.
4. What if my computer does not recognize my iPhone?
If your computer does not recognize your iPhone, ensure that you have the latest iTunes version installed or update your device drivers. Also, try using a different USB cable or USB port on your computer.
5. Can I transfer recordings from specific apps other than Voice Memos?
Yes, you can transfer recordings from specific apps other than Voice Memos by exploring the “File Sharing” or “Apps” section within iTunes or Finder. Look for the respective app and transfer the recordings accordingly.
6. Are transferred audio recordings compatible with all computer operating systems?
Yes, audio recordings transferred from iPhone to computer are compatible with popular computer operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Linux.
7. How can I transfer recordings from my iPhone to an external hard drive?
You can first transfer the recordings from your iPhone to your computer and then manually copy and paste them onto your external hard drive.
8. Can I transfer recordings directly to a specific app on my computer?
Yes, certain apps on your computer may allow direct transfer of recordings. However, this largely depends on the compatibility and settings of the receiving app.
9. What if I accidentally delete recordings while transferring them?
If you accidentally delete recordings while transferring them, you may try using data recovery software to retrieve the deleted files. However, success is not guaranteed, so it’s always advisable to create backups before initiating any transfer.
10. How can I transfer recordings from a broken iPhone to my computer?
If your iPhone is broken or unresponsive, you can use professional iOS data recovery tools like iMobie PhoneRescue or dr.fone to extract recordings directly from your broken iPhone to your computer.
11. Are there any size restrictions when transferring recordings?
No, there are no size restrictions when transferring recordings from iPhone to computer. However, larger files may take longer to transfer depending on the speed of your USB connection.
12. Is there an alternative method to transfer recordings if I don’t have access to a computer?
Yes, you can use various third-party apps available on the App Store, like Dropbox, Google Drive, or OneDrive, to upload your recordings directly from your iPhone and access them from any device with an internet connection.