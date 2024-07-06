How to transfer purchased songs from itunes to computer?

If you’ve purchased songs from iTunes and want to transfer them to your computer, you might find it a bit confusing at first. However, with a few simple steps, you will be able to enjoy your iTunes music library on your computer in no time. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring purchased songs from iTunes to your computer.
The steps to transfer purchased songs from iTunes to a computer are as follows:
Step 1: Authorizing the computer
Firstly, you need to ensure that the computer you want to transfer your purchased songs to is authorized. Open iTunes and click on “Account” in the menu bar. From there, select “Authorization” > “Authorize This Computer” and enter your iTunes account credentials.
Step 2: Deauthorizing other computers (if required)
If you have reached the maximum limit of authorized computers, you may need to deauthorize one or more to make room for the new computer you want to transfer the songs to. Simply go to “Account” > “Authorization” > “Deauthorize This Computer.”
Step 3: Signing into your iTunes account
Ensure that you are signed into your iTunes account on the computer you wish to transfer the purchased songs to. If not, sign in using your Apple ID and password.
Step 4: Enabling automatic downloads
To enable automatic downloads for your purchased songs, go to the iTunes Store and click on “Account” > “Purchased.” Check the box next to “Download music purchases automatically.”
Step 5: Downloading purchased songs
Go to “Account” > “Purchased” and select “Music” from the top menu. Locate the songs you want to transfer and click the cloud icon next to each to download them to your computer.
Step 6: Accessing the downloaded songs on your computer
Once the songs are downloaded, open your computer’s music folder or the folder where you typically store your music files. You should find the transferred songs from iTunes in a separate folder labeled with the artist or album name.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer purchased songs from iTunes to multiple computers?
No, iTunes only allows purchasing and transferring songs between authorized computers.
2. Can I transfer my purchased songs from iTunes to a different Apple ID?
No, purchased songs are tied to the Apple ID used for the purchase and cannot be transferred to a different Apple ID.
3. Are the transferred songs protected with DRM?
No, as of April 2009, iTunes store songs are DRM-free, allowing you to transfer them easily across devices.
4. Can I transfer purchased songs from iTunes to an Android device?
No, iTunes purchased songs are encoded in a format that is only compatible with Apple devices.
5. Can I transfer songs that I haven’t purchased from iTunes to my computer?
Yes, you can transfer non-purchased songs from iTunes to your computer using the same method mentioned above.
6. Can I transfer songs from my computer back to iTunes?
Yes, you can import songs from your computer into iTunes by clicking on “File” > “Add File to Library” and selecting the desired songs.
7. What should I do if my purchased songs are not showing up in iTunes?
Make sure you are signed into the correct Apple ID in iTunes and that you have downloaded the purchased songs from the iTunes Store.
8. How can I transfer purchased songs from iTunes to an external hard drive?
Connect your external hard drive to your computer, locate the downloaded songs in your iTunes music folder, and then copy and paste them into the external hard drive folder.
9. Can I transfer only a few selected purchased songs instead of all of them?
Yes, you can choose which purchased songs to transfer by selecting the specific songs before clicking the cloud icon to download them.
10. Will transferring purchased songs from iTunes to my computer delete them from my iPhone or other Apple devices?
No, transferring purchased songs from iTunes to your computer will not delete them from your synced Apple devices.
11. Can I transfer purchased songs from iTunes to a CD?
Yes, you can burn your purchased songs to a CD by adding them to a playlist in iTunes and then selecting the option to burn the playlist to a disc.
12. What happens if I lose access to my iTunes account?
If you lose access to your iTunes account, you may be able to regain access by following account recovery procedures provided by Apple. It is crucial to keep your account information updated and secure to prevent such issues.