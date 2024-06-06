How to transfer purchased ringtones from iPhone to computer?

If you’re an iPhone user, you may have purchased some catchy ringtones from the iTunes Store to personalize your device. However, transferring these purchased ringtones from your iPhone to your computer might not seem like an obvious task. Thankfully, there are a few methods you can use to achieve this. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of transferring purchased ringtones from your iPhone to your computer.
Method 1: Using iTunes
Step 1: Connect your iPhone to your computer
Using a USB cable, connect your iPhone to your computer and launch iTunes if it doesn’t open automatically.
Step 2: Select your device
In iTunes, click on the iPhone icon located at the top-left corner of the window to select your device.
Step 3: Access the file sharing settings
Under the “Settings” section in the left sidebar, click on “File Sharing.”
Step 4: Choose the app from which you purchased the ringtone
Scroll down and select the app through which you obtained the ringtone. For example, if you purchased the ringtone through GarageBand, select GarageBand from the list.
Step 5: Save the ringtone to your computer
In the right section of the iTunes window, you will see a list of files associated with the selected app. Find the ringtone file and click on it to highlight it. Then click on the “Save to…” button and choose a location on your computer to save the ringtone.
Method 2: Using third-party software
If you prefer a more straightforward method, you can use third-party software like iMazing or iExplorer to directly transfer your purchased ringtones from your iPhone to your computer. These tools provide an intuitive interface and extra features for managing your iPhone’s content.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer non-purchased ringtones using these methods?
No, these methods only work for ringtones that have been purchased through the iTunes Store or obtained from supported apps.
2. Will the purchased ringtones be DRM-free after transferring them to my computer?
Yes, the purchased ringtones are DRM-free, allowing you to use them on other devices or platforms.
3. Can I transfer ringtones from my computer to my iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer ringtones from your computer to your iPhone using iTunes or third-party software in a similar manner.
4. Are these methods compatible with both Windows and Mac?
Yes, both methods work on both Windows and Mac computers.
5. Can I transfer ringtones wirelessly?
No, these methods require a physical connection between your iPhone and your computer via a USB cable.
6. Can I transfer ringtones from an iPhone to another iPhone using these methods?
No, these methods are primarily designed for transferring ringtones from an iPhone to a computer.
7. Are there any limitations on the number of ringtones I can transfer?
No, you can transfer as many purchased ringtones as you want using these methods.
8. Can I edit or customize the transferred ringtones?
Yes, the transferred ringtones are usually in standard audio formats like AAC. You can further edit or customize them using audio editing software.
9. Can I use these methods if I no longer have access to the Apple ID used to purchase the ringtones?
Unfortunately, you can only transfer purchased ringtones using these methods if you have access to the Apple ID used for the purchase.
10. Will transferring ringtones from my iPhone to the computer delete them from my device?
No, transferring ringtones does not delete them from your iPhone. They will remain on your device and will also be copied to your computer.
11. Can I transfer ringtones purchased on one iPhone to a different iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer purchased ringtones from one iPhone to another iPhone using iTunes or third-party software.
12. What other content can I transfer using these methods?
In addition to ringtones, you can transfer various types of content, such as music, videos, photos, contacts, and more using these methods.