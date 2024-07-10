Music has become an integral part of our lives, and iTunes offers a vast library of songs to satisfy our auditory desires. Many of us have purchased iTunes music directly on our iPhone, but want to transfer these songs to our computers for various reasons such as creating backups or organizing our music collection. However, the process of transferring purchased iTunes music from an iPhone to a computer might seem a bit unclear to some. In this article, we will explore the answer to the question that many iPhone users ask: How to transfer purchased iTunes music from iPhone to computer?
Transferring purchased iTunes music from your iPhone to your computer is not as complicated as it may initially seem. Follow the steps below to successfully complete the transfer:
Step 1: Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
Step 2: Open iTunes on your computer.
Step 3: On your iPhone, go to the “Settings” app, tap on your name, and then select “iTunes & App Store.”
Step 4: Tap on your Apple ID at the top of your screen and select “View Apple ID” from the pop-up menu.
Step 5: Enter your Apple ID password if prompted.
Step 6: Under the “iTunes in the Cloud” section, tap on “Off” next to the “Music” option to enable automatic downloads for music.
Step 7: Now, go back to your computer and click on the “Account” tab in the iTunes menu bar, then choose “Purchased” from the drop-down menu.
Step 8: Sign in with your Apple ID and password if prompted.
Step 9: In the “Purchased” window, click on “Music” to view all your purchased songs.
Step 10: Select the songs you want to transfer to your computer by clicking on the download icon next to each song. Alternatively, you can select all songs by clicking on the download icon next to the “All Songs” heading.
Step 11: Wait for the songs to download. Once downloaded, they will appear in your iTunes library on your computer.
Step 12: You have successfully transferred your purchased iTunes music from your iPhone to your computer!
FAQs about transferring purchased iTunes music from iPhone to computer:
1. Can I transfer non-purchased iTunes music from my iPhone to my computer using this method?
No, this method only allows you to transfer music that has been purchased from the iTunes Store.
2. Does this method work for both Mac and Windows computers?
Yes, you can transfer purchased iTunes music from your iPhone to both Mac and Windows computers using this method.
3. Will transferring purchased iTunes music from my iPhone to my computer delete the music from my iPhone?
No, transferring purchased iTunes music from your iPhone to your computer will only create a copy of the music on your computer, leaving the original files on your iPhone intact.
4. Can I transfer purchased iTunes music from my iPhone to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer purchased iTunes music from your iPhone to multiple computers as long as you sign in with the same Apple ID on each computer.
5. How can I make sure the transferred iTunes music plays on my computer?
Make sure you have the latest version of iTunes installed on your computer. This ensures compatibility with the transferred iTunes music files.
6. Can I transfer iTunes music from my iPhone to my computer wirelessly?
Yes, you can transfer iTunes music from your iPhone to your computer wirelessly using iCloud if you have iCloud Music Library enabled.
7. Can I transfer iTunes music purchased on my computer to my iPhone using the same method?
No, this method only allows you to transfer purchased iTunes music from your iPhone to your computer, not vice versa.
8. Are there any limitations to transferring iTunes music from iPhone to computer using this method?
The only limitation is that you can only transfer purchased iTunes music and not any other types of media like movies or TV shows.
9. Will the transferred iTunes music be available offline on my computer?
Yes, once transferred, the iTunes music will be available offline on your computer, just like any other music in your iTunes library.
10. Is it necessary to have an internet connection to transfer purchased iTunes music from iPhone to computer?
Yes, you need an internet connection to connect to the iTunes Store and download your purchased music.
11. Can I transfer iTunes music from my iPhone to an external hard drive using this method?
Yes, you can transfer purchased iTunes music from your iPhone to an external hard drive by selecting the external hard drive as your iTunes library location.
12. Can I transfer iTunes music from my iPhone to a friend’s computer using this method?
Yes, you can transfer purchased iTunes music from your iPhone to a friend’s computer as long as you sign in with your Apple ID on your friend’s iTunes and follow the same steps outlined above.