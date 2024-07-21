How to transfer purchase itunes to amazon music on computer?

As technology constantly evolves, we may find ourselves switching between different music platforms to suit our needs. If you have a collection of music purchased on iTunes and want to transfer it to Amazon Music on your computer, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Using a Third-Party Software – MusConv
One of the simplest and most effective ways to transfer your purchased iTunes music to Amazon Music on your computer is by using a third-party software called MusConv. This software allows you to transfer music and playlists between various music platforms with ease. To transfer your iTunes music to Amazon Music, follow these steps:
1. Download and install MusConv on your computer.
2. Launch the MusConv application.
3. Choose the source platform as iTunes and the destination platform as Amazon Music.
4. Select the songs you want to transfer from iTunes to Amazon Music.
5. Click on the “Transfer” button to start the transfer process.
6. MusConv will begin transferring your iTunes music to Amazon Music. The time taken will depend on the size of your music collection.
Backup and Restore Method
Alternatively, you can first back up your purchased iTunes music onto your computer and then manually upload it to Amazon Music. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Open iTunes on your computer.
2. Go to the “File” tab and select “Library” and then “Export Library.”
3. Choose a location on your computer to save the exported XML file.
4. Once the export is complete, visit Amazon Music’s website and log in to your account.
5. Navigate to the “Your Library” section and select “Upload” at the upper right-hand corner.
6. Click on the “Select Files” or “Select Folder” option and locate the XML file you exported from iTunes.
7. Choose the songs you want to upload, and Amazon Music will begin the upload process.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer non-purchased iTunes music to Amazon Music?
No, you can only transfer music that has been purchased from the iTunes Store. Music imported from CDs or other sources cannot be directly transferred to Amazon Music.
2. Is MusConv a free software?
MusConv offers both free and paid versions. The free version has limitations in terms of the number of songs you can transfer in a session and the number of sessions you can perform.
3. Can I transfer my entire iTunes library to Amazon Music?
Yes, you can transfer your entire iTunes library using MusConv or by using the backup and restore method mentioned earlier.
4. Can I transfer my iTunes playlists to Amazon Music?
Absolutely! Both MusConv and the backup and restore method support transferring playlists from iTunes to Amazon Music.
5. Are there any other alternatives to MusConv?
While MusConv is widely used and reliable, there are other third-party software options available that can assist with transferring music between different platforms.
6. Can I transfer music from Amazon Music to iTunes?
Yes, the process is similar but in reverse. You can use MusConv or manually export the files from Amazon Music and import them into iTunes.
7. Does transferring music between platforms affect the audio quality?
No, the audio quality remains the same during the transfer process. The files are simply copied from one platform to another without any alteration.
8. Can I transfer my iTunes music to Amazon Music on my mobile device?
The methods mentioned in this article are primarily for computer users. However, you can explore the respective app stores of your mobile devices to find similar third-party applications for transferring music.
9. Will transferring iTunes music to Amazon Music delete the original files from iTunes?
No, transferring music from iTunes to Amazon Music does not delete the original files. It merely creates a copy on Amazon Music.
10. Is there a limit to the number of songs I can transfer using MusConv?
The free version of MusConv has a limit on the number of songs you can transfer in a single session. Upgrade to the paid version for unlimited transfers.
11. Can I transfer music to Amazon Music if I don’t have a premium subscription?
Yes, you can transfer music to Amazon Music even without a premium subscription. However, some features and functionalities may be restricted.
12. Does MusConv work on both Windows and Mac?
Yes, MusConv is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems.