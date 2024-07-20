How to transfer ps5 save data to usb?

The PS5 offers an amazing gaming experience, and one of the concerns that gamers face is safeguarding their save data. Backing up your save data is crucial to ensure you don’t lose any progress in your favorite games. Transferring your PS5 save data to a USB device is a simple and effective method to keep your progress safe. In this article, we will guide you step by step on how to transfer PS5 save data to a USB storage device.
Step 1: Preparation
Before you begin the process, you will need the following:
1. A functioning PS5 console.
2. A compatible USB storage device with sufficient space (preferably formatted to exFAT or FAT32).
3. An active internet connection to ensure you have the latest system updates.
Step 2: Preparing the USB Device
1. Connect your USB storage device to one of the USB ports on your PS5.
2. On your PS5 home screen, navigate to “Settings”.
3. In the settings menu, select “Storage”.
4. Choose “USB Extended Storage” to format the USB device for PS5 use.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to format the USB storage device.
Step 3: Transferring PS5 Save Data to USB
1. On your PS5 home screen, go to “Settings”.
2. Select “Saved Data and Game/App Settings”.
3. Choose “Saved Data (PS5)”.
4. Pick the game you want to transfer save data for.
5. Select “Options” and then “Upload to Cloud Storage”.
6. Confirm the save data you want to upload and select “Upload”.
7. Wait for the process to complete.
8. Once completed, navigate back to “Saved Data (PS5)” in the settings menu.
9. Select the game you uploaded save data for.
10. Choose “Options” and then “Copy”.
11. Highlight the USB storage device and select “Copy” again.
12. Wait for the transfer to finish.
Step 4: Verifying the Transfer
1. Safely remove the USB storage device from your PS5.
2. Connect the USB device to a computer or another compatible device.
3. Access the USB device’s file directory.
4. Look for a folder named after the game you transferred the save data for.
5. Check inside the folder for any files related to the game, indicating the successful transfer.
FAQs:
1. Can I use any USB storage device to transfer my save data?
Yes, you can use any compatible USB storage device.
2. What file format does the USB device need to be formatted to?
It is recommended to format the USB device to exFAT or FAT32 for compatibility.
3. Should I be connected to the internet while transferring save data?
An active internet connection is required to download the latest system updates and ensure a smooth transfer process.
4. Can I transfer save data for multiple games at once?
Yes, you can transfer save data for multiple games using the same USB storage device.
5. How long does the transfer process take?
The transfer time depends on the size of the save data being transferred. Larger files may take longer to transfer.
6. Can I transfer my PS4 save data to PS5?
Yes, you can transfer PS4 save data to the PS5 using cloud storage or a LAN cable.
7. Can I transfer save data from a USB device back to my PS5?
Yes, you can transfer save data from a USB device back to your PS5 using the same steps mentioned above.
8. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB device?
No, you can only transfer save data to a USB storage device.
9. Will I lose my progress if I don’t transfer my save data?
If you don’t transfer your save data and your console encounters a problem, you may risk losing your progress.
10. Can I transfer save data between different PS5 consoles?
Yes, you can transfer save data between different PS5 consoles by following the same steps mentioned above.
11. Can I use the same USB device for multiple consoles?
Yes, you can use the same USB device to transfer save data between different consoles.
12. Is there a limit to how much save data I can transfer?
The limit depends on the available space on your USB storage device. Ensure you have enough space for the save data you want to transfer.