How to transfer pro tools license to another computer?

Pro Tools is a powerful digital audio workstation widely used by professionals in the music and film industry. If you have recently upgraded or purchased a new computer, you may need to transfer your Pro Tools license from your old machine to the new one. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to successfully transfer your Pro Tools license and provide answers to some frequently asked questions related to this process.
Transferring Your Pro Tools License
Transferring your Pro Tools license to another computer may seem like a daunting task, but it can be done with a few straightforward steps. Follow the instructions below to ensure a smooth transfer:
Step 1: Deactivate Your License on the Old Computer
1. Open Pro Tools on your old computer.
2. Click on the “Setup” menu and select “Playback Engine.”
3. Locate and click on the “Authorize” tab.
4. Select the license you want to transfer and click on the “Deactivate” button.
Step 2: Prepare for License Transfer
1. Ensure you have a stable internet connection on both your old and new computers.
2. Check the system requirements for Pro Tools on the new computer to ensure compatibility.
3. Install the latest version of Pro Tools on the new computer.
Step 3: Reactivate Your License on the New Computer
1. Open Pro Tools on your new computer.
2. Click on the “Setup” menu and select “Playback Engine.”
3. Locate and click on the “Authorize” tab.
4. Select the option to “Activate” your license.
5. Follow the on-screen prompts and enter your iLok username and password.
6. Once activated, you should now be able to use Pro Tools on your new computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Can I transfer my Pro Tools license to multiple computers?
No, each Pro Tools license can only be activated on one computer at a time.
Q2: Can I transfer my Pro Tools license to a friend or colleague?
Yes, you can transfer your Pro Tools license to another individual as long as they have a valid iLok account.
Q3: Can I transfer my Pro Tools license if I no longer have access to my old computer?
Yes, you can still transfer your Pro Tools license even if you no longer have access to your old computer. However, it is important to deactivate the license on the old machine before proceeding.
Q4: Can I transfer my Pro Tools license from a Mac to a Windows computer?
Yes, you can transfer your Pro Tools license between different operating systems.
Q5: What happens if I forget to deactivate my Pro Tools license before getting rid of my old computer?
If you fail to deactivate your Pro Tools license before disposing of your old computer, you can contact Avid Support for assistance in deactivating the license remotely.
Q6: Can I transfer a Pro Tools perpetual license to a subscription license?
Yes, it is possible to convert a perpetual license to a subscription license. Contact Avid Support for further information and assistance.
Q7: Can I transfer my Pro Tools license without an internet connection?
No, an internet connection is necessary to transfer your Pro Tools license between computers.
Q8: Can I transfer my Pro Tools license using a USB flash drive?
No, Pro Tools licenses are not transferable using a USB flash drive. The process requires an active internet connection and an iLok account.
Q9: What if I am experiencing issues transferring my Pro Tools license?
If you encounter any difficulties while transferring your Pro Tools license, it is recommended to contact Avid Support for assistance. They will be able to guide you through the necessary steps and troubleshoot any problems.
Q10: Can I transfer my Pro Tools license between different versions of Pro Tools?
Yes, you can transfer your Pro Tools license between different versions, as long as your license is valid for that version.
Q11: Can I transfer my Pro Tools license to a virtual machine?
Transferring a Pro Tools license to a virtual machine is not officially supported. It is always best to check with Avid Support to determine if your setup will work.
Q12: Can I transfer my Pro Tools license if it is tied to a hardware device?
If your Pro Tools license is tied to a specific hardware device, you may need to contact Avid Support for assistance in transferring it to another computer.
