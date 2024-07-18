How to transfer previous turbotax files to new computer?

Transferring previous TurboTax files to a new computer can be a straightforward process. Whether you’re upgrading to a new computer or simply want to have your tax information accessible on another device, this article will guide you through the steps required to successfully transfer your TurboTax files.
How to Transfer Previous TurboTax Files to a New Computer?
To transfer previous TurboTax files to a new computer, follow these steps:
1. Start by ensuring that both your old and new computers are connected to the internet.
2. On your old computer, launch TurboTax and sign in to your account.
3. Locate and select the tax return you wish to transfer.
4. Click on the option to download the tax return file. Ensure that you choose a location on your computer where you can easily find it later.
5. Once the download is complete, close TurboTax on your old computer.
6. Transfer the downloaded tax return file to your new computer. You can use external storage devices such as USB drives or cloud storage services for this purpose.
7. On your new computer, navigate to the location where you saved the tax return file and open TurboTax.
8. Sign in to your account or create a new one if you don’t have an existing account.
9. Click on “Continue my tax return” or “Start a new return” depending on your situation.
10. Select the option to import a tax return file.
11. Browse for the transferred tax return file and click on it to import it into TurboTax.
12. Verify that all the information has been imported correctly.
13. Review and complete your tax return as needed.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I transfer my TurboTax files from a Mac to a Windows computer?
Yes, TurboTax files can be transferred between systems with different operating systems.
2. What if I’ve already uninstalled TurboTax from my old computer?
If you have uninstalled TurboTax from your old computer, you may need to reinstall it temporarily to download your tax return file.
3. Are there any file size restrictions when transferring tax returns?
There are no specific file size restrictions for transferring tax returns, but it’s recommended to use a reliable and speedy internet connection for larger files.
4. Can I transfer multiple tax return files at once?
Yes, you can transfer multiple tax return files by downloading and importing each file individually using the steps mentioned above.
5. Can I transfer tax return files between different TurboTax versions?
Yes, tax return files are generally compatible between different versions of TurboTax.
6. What if I can’t find the downloaded tax return file on my old computer?
If you are unable to locate the downloaded file, you can try searching for it using your operating system’s search function or contact TurboTax support for further assistance.
7. Can I transfer my tax returns using an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer tax returns using an external hard drive or any other external storage device.
8. Do I need to re-enter my personal information when transferring tax returns?
No, when you import a tax return file into TurboTax, your personal information, including your name and contact details, should be automatically populated.
9. What if the transferred tax return file does not open properly?
If the transferred tax return file does not open correctly, make sure you are using a compatible version of TurboTax and try importing the file again.
10. Can I transfer tax return files between TurboTax Online and TurboTax Desktop?
Yes, you can transfer tax return files between TurboTax Online and TurboTax Desktop by importing and exporting the tax return files.
11. Can I transfer tax return files without an internet connection?
Transferring tax return files between computers requires an internet connection to download and import the files.
12. Can I transfer my TurboTax files to a mobile device?
TurboTax files are primarily designed to be used on desktop or laptop computers and may not be directly transferable to mobile devices. However, you can access your tax return information on mobile devices using the TurboTax mobile app linked to your account.