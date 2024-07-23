How to transfer pictures from iPhone to USB drive?

If you’re running out of storage space on your iPhone or simply want to back up your precious photos, transferring them to a USB drive can be a great solution. While it may seem like a complex task, it’s actually quite simple once you know the steps. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of transferring pictures from your iPhone to a USB drive, helping you preserve your memories and create more space on your device.
The easiest ways to transfer pictures from iPhone to USB drive
Method 1: Using the Files app (for iOS 13 and later)
One of the most convenient methods is using the built-in Files app on your iPhone. This method allows you to transfer multiple pictures at once, making it efficient and time-saving. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Connect your USB drive to your iPhone using a Lightning to USB adapter.
2. Launch the Files app on your iPhone.
3. Tap on “Browse” at the bottom of the screen.
4. Under the “Location” section, select “On My iPhone.”
5. Tap on “Browse” again, find the “Recently Deleted” folder, and delete any unwanted photos to make the transfer process smoother.
6. Navigate to the album or folder where your photos are located.
7. Long-press on the first photo you want to transfer until a checkmark appears.
8. Without lifting your finger, swipe through the other photos you want to transfer.
9. Tap on the ellipsis (…) icon at the bottom-right corner of the screen.
10. Choose “Copy.”
11. Go back to the “Browse” screen, select your USB drive, and open it.
12. Tap on “Browse” again and open your USB drive.
13. Long-press on an empty space and choose “Paste.”
Method 2: Using the Photos app (for all iOS versions)
If you prefer a more familiar method, using the Photos app is a great option. Although this method only allows you to transfer one photo at a time, it’s simple to navigate. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using the USB cable.
2. Unlock your iPhone and select “Trust” when prompted.
3. Launch the Photos app on your computer (Windows or macOS).
4. Choose the photos you want to transfer from your iPhone.
5. Click on the “Export” button and select your USB drive as the destination.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about transferring pictures from iPhone to USB drive:
1. Can I directly transfer photos from my iPhone to a USB drive without using a computer?
No, you will need a computer or another device with a USB port to connect your iPhone and the USB drive for the transfer.
2. Do I need any additional cables or adapters?
Yes, you will need a Lightning to USB adapter or a USB-C to USB adapter, depending on your iPhone model and the USB drive’s connector.
3. Is there a limit to the number of photos I can transfer at once?
Using the Files app method, you can transfer multiple photos simultaneously. However, the Photos app method only allows you to transfer one photo at a time.
4. Will transferring photos from my iPhone to a USB drive delete them from my iPhone?
No, transferring photos to a USB drive is a copy-and-paste process, which means the photos will remain on your iPhone as well.
5. Can I transfer live photos or videos to a USB drive using these methods?
Yes, you can transfer both live photos and videos using either the Files app or the Photos app method described above.
6. Can I transfer photos to a USB drive with a different file system like NTFS or exFAT?
Yes, USB drives with different file systems can be used for transferring photos. However, keep in mind that iOS devices have limited support for certain file systems, so it’s recommended to use the FAT32 file system for better compatibility.
7. Can I transfer photos from my iCloud or Google Photos directly to a USB drive?
No, the methods mentioned in this article are specifically for transferring photos stored on your iPhone’s local storage. To transfer photos from cloud storage services like iCloud or Google Photos, you’ll need to download the photos to your iPhone first, and then follow the transfer methods explained earlier.
8. Can I transfer pictures from my iPhone to a USB drive wirelessly?
While transferring photos wirelessly may be possible with third-party apps or services, it’s generally more convenient and reliable to use a direct wired connection, as mentioned in this article.
9. How much storage space do I need on the USB drive?
The required storage space on the USB drive depends on the size and number of photos you intend to transfer. Ensure the USB drive has enough space to accommodate all the photos you want to transfer.
10. Can I transfer photos from my iPhone to an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use the same methods described in this article to transfer photos from your iPhone to an external hard drive that supports USB connectivity.
11. Will I be able to view the transferred photos on any device?
Yes, once the photos are successfully transferred to the USB drive, they can be viewed on any device that supports the USB drive’s file system.
12. Is it possible to organize the transferred photos into albums on the USB drive?
Yes, after transferring the photos to the USB drive, you can create new folders or albums on the drive to organize them in a way that suits your preferences.