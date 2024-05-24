How to transfer pics from iPhone 8 to computer?

Transferring pictures from your iPhone 8 to your computer is a convenient way to back up your photos, create more storage space, or simply edit and share your pictures on a larger screen. In this article, we will guide you through the steps of transferring your photos from your iPhone 8 to your computer.
Step 1: Connect your iPhone 8 to your computer
Using the USB cable that came with your iPhone 8, connect your device to your computer.
Step 2: Trust your computer
On your iPhone 8, you may see a pop-up message asking you to trust the connected computer. Tap on “Trust” to proceed.
Step 3: Open the Photos app (Windows) or Image Capture app (Mac)
On a Windows computer, open the Photos app. On a Mac, open the Image Capture app. Both applications can be found in the Applications folder.
Step 4: Select the photos you want to transfer
In the Photos or Image Capture app, you will see a list of your iPhone 8’s photos. Select the photos you want to transfer to your computer. You can hold down the Ctrl key and click on individual photos, or hold down Shift to select multiple consecutive photos.
Step 5: Click on Import or Import Selected
After selecting the desired photos, click on the “Import” or “Import Selected” option. This will initiate the transfer process.
Step 6: Choose the destination folder
Next, choose the destination folder on your computer where you want to save the transferred photos. You can either select an existing folder or create a new one.
Step 7: Wait for the transfer to complete
The transfer process may take some time, depending on the number of photos being transferred. Be patient and allow the process to complete.
Step 8: Safely disconnect your iPhone 8
Once the transfer is complete, safely disconnect your iPhone 8 from your computer by clicking on the “Eject” icon next to your device in the file explorer or Finder.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I transfer photos from my iPhone 8 to a Windows computer without using any third-party apps?
Yes, you can transfer photos from your iPhone 8 to a Windows computer using the built-in Photos app as outlined in the steps above.
2. Is it necessary to trust my computer every time I connect my iPhone 8?
No, you only need to trust your computer the first time you connect your iPhone 8. After that, your iPhone 8 will remember the trusted computer.
3. What do I do if I don’t see the Photos or Image Capture app on my computer?
If you can’t find the Photos app on your Windows computer or the Image Capture app on your Mac, you can also use File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac) to access your iPhone 8 and transfer photos manually.
4. Can I transfer photos in their original quality?
Yes, when you transfer photos from your iPhone 8 to your computer, they will be transferred in their original quality.
5. Can I transfer photos wirelessly?
Yes, you can transfer photos wirelessly from your iPhone 8 to your computer using cloud storage services like iCloud, Google Photos, or Dropbox.
6. How can I transfer all my photos at once?
To transfer all the photos from your iPhone 8 to your computer, simply select the “Import All” or “Import All New Items” option in the Photos or Image Capture app.
7. Is it possible to transfer photos selectively?
Yes, you can transfer specific photos by selecting them individually or by holding down Shift to select multiple consecutive photos.
8. Can I transfer photos from my iPhone 8 to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer photos from your iPhone 8 to multiple computers as long as you trust each computer when prompted.
9. Will transferring photos from my iPhone 8 delete them from the device?
No, transferring photos from your iPhone 8 to your computer will only create a copy of the photos on your computer. The original photos will remain on your iPhone 8.
10. What should I do if the transfer process is taking too long?
If the transfer process is taking longer than expected, make sure that both your iPhone 8 and your computer are connected to stable internet connections and try again.
11. Can I transfer photos without connecting my iPhone 8 to a computer?
Yes, you can transfer photos from your iPhone 8 to a computer without physically connecting the devices by using cloud storage services or email.
12. How much storage space do I need on my computer to transfer photos from my iPhone 8?
The required storage space on your computer depends on the number and size of the photos being transferred. Make sure you have enough free space on your computer’s hard drive to accommodate the transferred photos.