How to transfer photos off Google pixel2 phone onto computer?

Google Pixel 2 is a popular smartphone that offers great camera capabilities, allowing users to capture stunning photos. However, at times, you may want to transfer these photos onto your computer for various reasons, such as backup, editing, or sharing. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring photos from your Google Pixel 2 phone onto your computer.
Using a USB Cable
The easiest and most common method to transfer photos is by connecting your Google Pixel 2 phone to your computer using a USB cable. Here’s how:
- Connect your Google Pixel 2 phone to your computer using the USB cable.
- Unlock your phone and swipe down from the top of the screen to access the notification panel.
- Select the “USB charging this device” notification and then choose “Transfer files” or “File transfer” mode.
- Open File Explorer on your computer (Windows) or Finder (Mac).
- Locate your Google Pixel 2 phone under “Devices and drives” or “Locations” section.
- Double-click on your phone to open it and navigate to the “DCIM” folder.
- Find the folder named “Camera” and open it.
- Select the photos you want to transfer, or simply copy the entire folder.
- Right-click and choose “Copy” or use the keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+C or Command+C).
- Open the desired location on your computer where you want to transfer the photos.
- Right-click and choose “Paste” or use the keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+V or Command+V).
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer photos wirelessly from my Google Pixel 2 to my computer?
Yes, you can. By using apps like Google Photos, you can sync and access your photos across devices, including your computer.
2. What if my computer doesn’t recognize my Google Pixel 2 when connected?
Ensure that you have unlocked your phone and selected the “Transfer files” or “File transfer” mode. You can also try using a different USB cable or port.
3. Can I transfer photos using cloud storage services?
Absolutely! Google Pixel 2 provides seamless integration with Google Drive, allowing you to upload and access your photos from anywhere.
4. Are there any third-party software options available for photo transfer?
Yes, there are various software options available, such as Android File Transfer, AirDroid, and HandShaker, that provide additional features and easier transfer methods.
5. Can I transfer photos using Bluetooth?
While Bluetooth is a common method for file transfer, it may not be the best option for transferring multiple photos due to slower transfer speeds.
6. Are there any online tutorials available to help me with the transfer process?
Yes, you can find numerous online tutorials, videos, and forums that provide step-by-step instructions on transferring photos from Google Pixel 2 to a computer.
7. Can I transfer photos to a computer without a USB cable?
Yes, there are several wireless transfer methods available, such as Wi-Fi transfer apps or cloud storage apps, that allow you to transfer photos without a USB cable.
8. Is there any file format limitation when transferring photos to a computer?
No, you can transfer photos taken on Google Pixel 2 in various file formats like JPEG, PNG, or RAW, and they will be compatible with most computers.
9. Is it necessary to install any additional software on my computer for photo transfer?
For the basic USB transfer method, you usually don’t require any additional software. However, some third-party wireless transfer methods may require software installation on both devices.
10. Can I transfer photos from my Google Pixel 2 to a computer using Google Photos app?
Yes, Google Photos app allows you to backup and sync photos across devices, making it easy to access them on your computer.
11. What should I do if I accidentally delete photos while transferring them?
If you accidentally delete photos during the transfer process, check your computer’s recycle bin or trash as they might still be recoverable from there.
12. How can I organize transferred photos on my computer?
You can create folders on your computer and categorize the photos based on dates, events, or any other criteria to keep them organized.
By following the above steps, you can easily transfer photos from your Google Pixel 2 phone onto your computer. Whether you choose the traditional USB method or prefer wireless transfer options, make sure to select the method that suits your preferences and requirements the best.