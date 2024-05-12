**How to transfer photos from Synology to computer?**
If you own a Synology NAS (network-attached storage), you may find yourself wondering how to efficiently transfer your precious photos from your Synology device to your computer. Luckily, there are several straightforward methods for accomplishing this task. In this article, we will outline the most common methods along with step-by-step instructions.
How do I connect my computer to Synology NAS?
To connect your computer to your Synology NAS, make sure both devices are connected to the same network. Open your web browser and type in the IP address of your Synology NAS, then enter your credentials to log in to the DSM (DiskStation Manager) interface.
Method 1: Transferring via File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac)
1. Open File Explorer or Finder on your computer.
2. In the address bar, type `\SYNOLOGY-IP-ADDRESS` (replace “SYNOLOGY-IP-ADDRESS” with the actual IP address of your Synology NAS).
3. Hit enter, and you will see a list of shared folders on your NAS.
4. Browse to the folder containing your photos and copy them to your desired location on your computer.
Method 2: Using Synology Drive Client
1. Download and install the Synology Drive Client on your computer.
2. Launch the Synology Drive Client and sign in with your Synology NAS credentials.
3. Once connected, navigate to the folder that contains your photos.
4. Select the desired photos and click on the “Download” button to transfer them to your computer.
Method 3: Transferring via Synology Photos (DS photo)
1. Install the DS photo app on your smartphone and connect it to your Synology NAS.
2. Open the DS photo app, locate the photos you want to transfer, and select them.
3. Tap on the share/export option and choose “Save to device” or “Save to album.”
4. The selected photos will be saved on your phone’s local storage.
5. Connect your phone to your computer using a USB cable and transfer the photos to your computer.
Method 4: FTP Transfer
1. Enable the FTP service on your Synology NAS through DSM.
2. On your computer, open a File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac) window.
3. In the address bar, type `ftp://SYNOLOGY-IP-ADDRESS` (replace “SYNOLOGY-IP-ADDRESS” with the actual IP address of your Synology NAS).
4. Enter your Synology NAS credentials to connect.
5. Navigate to the folder with your photos and copy them to your computer.
Method 5: Using Synology Drive for Windows/Mac
1. Download and install Synology Drive for Windows or Mac on your computer.
2. Sign in with your Synology NAS credentials.
3. Once connected, navigate to the folder containing your photos.
4. Select the photos you want to transfer and click on the “Download” button.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer photos from Synology NAS to multiple computers simultaneously?
No, you can only transfer photos from Synology NAS to one computer at a time.
2. How do I access my Synology NAS remotely?
You can access your Synology NAS remotely by setting up and configuring QuickConnect or using a VPN connection.
3. Can I transfer photos from Synology NAS to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can connect an external hard drive to your computer and transfer the photos from your Synology NAS to the external drive.
4. Can I transfer only selected photos instead of the entire folder?
Yes, in most transfer methods mentioned above, you can select individual photos or multiple photos to transfer, rather than transferring the entire folder.
5. How long does it take to transfer photos from Synology NAS to a computer?
The transfer speed depends on various factors such as the size of the photos, the network speed, and the method of transfer being used.
6. Can I schedule automatic photo transfers from Synology NAS to my computer?
Yes, you can use Synology’s built-in Task Scheduler to automate the photo transfer process between your Synology NAS and computer.
7. Can I transfer photos wirelessly between my Synology NAS and computer?
Yes, by ensuring both your Synology NAS and computer are connected to the same wireless network, you can utilize wireless transfer methods mentioned earlier in the article.
8. Can I transfer photos from Synology NAS to a cloud storage service?
Yes, you can use Synology’s Cloud Sync or Hyper Backup applications to transfer your photos from Synology NAS to various cloud storage services such as Google Drive, Dropbox, or Amazon S3.
9. How secure is the transfer process?
The transfer process is generally secure, especially when using protocols like FTPS (FTP over SSL/TLS) or SFTP (SSH File Transfer Protocol).
10. Can I transfer RAW image files from Synology NAS to my computer?
Yes, you can transfer RAW image files from Synology NAS to your computer using any of the mentioned transfer methods. Raw files are treated just like any other file type.
11. Do I need any additional software to transfer photos from Synology NAS to a computer?
In most cases, all the necessary software required for transferring photos from Synology NAS to a computer is provided by Synology. However, additional software may be required depending on your specific requirements.
12. How can I ensure the transferred photos maintain their original quality?
By using any of the methods outlined above, the transferred photos will maintain their original quality as long as you don’t alter the settings or compress the files during the transfer process.