How to transfer photos from pc to iPhone with usb?

Transferring photos from your PC to your iPhone can be a simple and straightforward process, thanks to the convenience of USB connectivity. With just a few steps, you can easily transfer your precious memories, ensuring that they are always with you on your iPhone.
Step-by-Step Guide
1. Connect your iPhone to your PC with a USB cable.
Use the USB cable that came with your iPhone to establish a connection between your PC and your device.
2. Unlock your iPhone and tap “Trust” on the prompt.
When connected for the first time, your iPhone will prompt you to trust the computer. Unlock your device and tap “Trust” to proceed.
3. Open “This PC” or “My Computer” on your PC.
On your PC, open the “This PC” or “My Computer” window to access the internal storage and connected devices.
4. Locate and open your iPhone’s storage.
Inside the “This PC” or “My Computer” window, you should see your connected iPhone. Click on it to access its storage.
5. Open the “DCIM” folder.
Within your iPhone’s storage, locate and open the “DCIM” (Digital Camera Images) folder. This is where your iPhone stores photos and videos.
6. Select the photos you want to transfer.
Browse through the folders inside “DCIM” to find the photos you wish to transfer. You can select multiple photos by holding down the “Ctrl” key and clicking each photo.
7. Copy the selected photos.
Right-click on the selected photos and choose “Copy” from the context menu. Alternatively, you can use the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl + C” to copy the files.
8. Paste the photos into a desired location on your PC.
Navigate to a suitable location on your PC, such as the desktop or a specific folder, and right-click in the destination location. Choose “Paste” from the context menu or use the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl + V” to paste the copied photos.
9. Eject your iPhone from your PC.
Safely remove your iPhone from your PC by clicking the “Eject” icon next to your device’s name in the “This PC” or “My Computer” window.
10. Disconnect the USB cable.
Once your iPhone is safely ejected, you can disconnect the USB cable from your PC.
Congratulations! You have successfully transferred photos from your PC to your iPhone using a USB cable.
Related FAQs
1. Can I transfer photos from my PC to iPhone without iTunes?
Yes, you can transfer photos from your PC to iPhone without iTunes by using the USB cable and following the steps mentioned above.
2. Do I need to have the latest version of iTunes to transfer photos?
No, you can transfer photos using a USB cable without needing the latest version of iTunes.
3. Can I transfer photos wirelessly without using a USB cable?
Yes, you can transfer photos wirelessly using various apps and services, such as iCloud, Dropbox, or Google Photos.
4. Will transferring photos from PC to iPhone lead to data loss?
No, transferring photos from PC to iPhone using a USB cable doesn’t pose any risk of data loss if the process is followed correctly.
5. Can I transfer photos from multiple PCs to one iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer photos from multiple PCs to one iPhone as long as you connect each PC to the iPhone using separate USB cables.
6. Are there any file format restrictions for transferring photos?
No, you can transfer photos in various file formats, including JPEG, PNG, HEIC, and more.
7. Can I transfer entire folders of photos from my PC to iPhone in one go?
No, when using a USB cable, you can only transfer photos individually or select multiple photos for transfer.
8. How much time does it take to transfer photos?
The time taken to transfer photos depends on the number and size of the photos being transferred.
9. Does the USB cable need to be an official Apple cable?
No, you can use any USB cable that is compatible with your iPhone. It doesn’t have to be an official Apple cable.
10. Can I edit the transferred photos on my iPhone?
Yes, once the photos are transferred to your iPhone, you can edit them using various photo editing apps available on the App Store.
11. Can I transfer photos from my iPhone to multiple PCs using a USB cable?
Yes, you can transfer photos from your iPhone to multiple PCs by following the reverse process of transferring photos from PC to iPhone via USB.
12. Can I transfer photos from my PC to another iPhone using the same USB cable?
Yes, you can use the same USB cable to transfer photos from your PC to another iPhone by following the steps mentioned above.