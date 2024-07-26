How to transfer photos from iphone6s to computer?

In today’s digital age, our smartphones have become more than just communication devices; they serve as our primary cameras as well. With the iPhone 6s boasting a powerful camera and high-resolution image capabilities, it’s only natural that you will want to transfer your photos to your computer for safekeeping or to free up space on your device. In this article, we will explore how you can easily transfer photos from your iPhone 6s to your computer.
Transferring Photos using a USB Cable
One of the most straightforward and common methods to transfer photos from your iPhone 6s to your computer is by using a USB cable. This method requires no additional software and works on both Windows and Mac computers. Follow the steps below to transfer your photos:
1. Connect your iPhone 6s to your computer using the USB cable.
2. Unlock your iPhone and tap “Trust” when prompted, allowing the computer to access your device.
3. On your computer, open the built-in Photos (Windows) or the Photos/iPhoto app (Mac).
4. **Look for your iPhone under the “Devices” or “Devices and Drives” section and click on it.**
5. **Select the photos you want to transfer by holding the “Ctrl” key (Windows) or “Command” key (Mac) while clicking on the desired photos.**
6. **Click on the “Import” button or drag the selected photos to the desired folder on your computer.**
7. Wait for the transfer to complete, and then safely disconnect your iPhone from the computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I choose specific photos to transfer?
To select specific photos, hold the “Ctrl” key (Windows) or “Command” key (Mac) while clicking on the desired photos.
2. Is it possible to transfer all my photos at once?
Yes, you can transfer all the photos on your iPhone 6s to your computer by selecting the “Import All” option instead of selecting individual photos.
3. Can I transfer my iPhone photos to a PC without using the Photos app?
Yes, alternative software programs like iTunes and iCloud for Windows allow you to transfer photos from your iPhone 6s to a PC.
4. How can I transfer photos from my iPhone 6s to a Mac computer without using the Photos app?
You can use the built-in Image Capture app on your Mac to transfer photos from your iPhone 6s to your Mac computer.
5. Is it possible to transfer photos wirelessly?
Yes, using AirDrop is an efficient wireless method to transfer photos from your iPhone 6s to your Mac computer. Ensure both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, enable AirDrop, and select the photos to send.
6. Can I transfer Live Photos to my computer as well?
Yes, Live Photos can be transferred to your computer just like regular photos. However, keep in mind that some software or platforms may not support the Live Photo feature.
7. How do I delete photos from my iPhone 6s after transferring them to my computer?
After successfully transferring your photos, you can either manually delete them from your iPhone 6s by selecting them and tapping the trash icon or consider enabling iCloud Photos or Google Photos’ “Optimize iPhone Storage” option to automatically manage storage space on your iPhone.
8. What happens to the quality of the transferred photos?
The quality of transferred photos remains the same, provided your original photos are of high quality. However, ensure that you choose suitable export settings when transferring your photos to maintain the desired resolution and file format.
9. Can I transfer photos from my iPhone 6s to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer photos from your iPhone 6s to multiple computers by following the same steps mentioned earlier for each computer you want to transfer the photos to.
10. How can I organize the transferred photos on my computer?
You can organize the transferred photos on your computer by creating folders or albums and by using descriptive file names to help you find specific photos easily.
11. What file formats are supported for photo transfer?
Most common image file formats, such as JPEG and HEIC, are supported for photo transfer from iPhone 6s to a computer.
12. Will transferring photos to my computer delete them from my iPhone 6s?
No, transferring photos from your iPhone 6s to your computer will not delete them from your device. They will remain on your iPhone until you manually delete them.