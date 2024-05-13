How to transfer photo from old iPhone to computer?

Are you looking to transfer precious photos from your old iPhone to your computer? Whether you want to free up storage space on your iPhone or create a backup of your cherished memories, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps of transferring photos from an old iPhone to your computer.
Transferring Photos Using AirDrop
**How to transfer photos from old iPhone to computer using AirDrop?**
1. Make sure both your iPhone and computer are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
2. Unlock your iPhone and go to the Photos app.
3. Select the photos you want to transfer by tapping on the “Select” option.
4. Tap on the Share button (a square with an arrow pointing upwards).
5. From the list of options, select the device or computer with AirDrop capability that you want to transfer the photos to.
6. Accept the transfer on your computer, and the photos will be saved in the designated folder.
Transferring Photos Using iCloud
**How to transfer photos from old iPhone to computer using iCloud?**
1. Ensure you have iCloud Photo Library enabled on your old iPhone and computer.
2. On your computer, access iCloud.com and sign in using your Apple ID.
3. Click on the Photos app on iCloud.com to view your photo library.
4. Select the photos you want to transfer either individually or by creating a new album.
5. Click on the download icon (a cloud with an arrow pointing downward) to download the selected photos to your computer.
Transferring Photos Using iTunes
**How to transfer photos from old iPhone to computer using iTunes?**
1. Connect your old iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Open iTunes if it doesn’t launch automatically.
3. On the top-left corner, click on the device icon to access your iPhone’s settings.
4. Select “Photos” from the left-hand menu.
5. Check the box next to “Sync Photos.”
6. Choose either to sync your entire photo library or selected albums, events, or faces.
7. Click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button to transfer the photos to your computer.
Transferring Photos Using Third-party Software
**How to transfer photos from old iPhone to computer using third-party software?**
1. Install a reputable third-party software such as iMobie AnyTrans, Wondershare Dr.Fone, or iExplorer on your computer.
2. Connect your old iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
3. Launch the third-party software and follow the on-screen instructions to recognize your iPhone.
4. Select the photos you want to transfer and specify the destination folder on your computer.
5. Initiate the transfer process, and the software will transfer the selected photos to your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer photos from an old iPhone to a computer without using any cables?
No, you cannot transfer photos from an old iPhone to a computer without using cables. However, you can use wireless methods such as AirDrop or iCloud.
2. What happens to my photos if I don’t transfer them from my old iPhone to a computer?
If you don’t transfer your photos, they will remain solely on your old iPhone. If anything happens to your iPhone, you risk losing those photos.
3. Can I transfer both photos and videos from my old iPhone to a computer?
Yes, the methods mentioned above allow you to transfer both photos and videos from an old iPhone to a computer.
4. Is it necessary to have an Apple ID to transfer photos from an old iPhone to a computer?
For methods like iCloud and AirDrop, having an Apple ID is necessary. However, other methods like using iTunes or third-party software do not require an Apple ID.
5. Can I selectively transfer photos from my old iPhone to my computer?
Yes, you can selectively transfer photos by choosing specific photos or creating albums and only transferring the selected items.
6. Will transferring photos from my old iPhone to my computer delete them from my iPhone?
No, transferring photos from your old iPhone to your computer will not delete them from your iPhone, unless you choose to delete them manually.
7. How long does it take to transfer photos from an old iPhone to a computer?
The time it takes to transfer photos depends on the number and size of the photos being transferred, as well as the method you are using.
8. Can I transfer photos from a broken iPhone to a computer?
If your broken iPhone can still be recognized by your computer, you can use various methods like iTunes or third-party software to transfer the photos.
9. Can I transfer photos from multiple iPhones to one computer?
Yes, you can transfer photos from multiple iPhones to one computer by following the respective transfer methods for each iPhone.
10. Can I transfer photos from an old iPhone to a computer if I lost the USB cable?
No, you will need a USB cable to connect your old iPhone to the computer for photo transfer.
11. Do I need to have the latest iOS version on my old iPhone to transfer photos to a computer?
No, you don’t need to have the latest iOS version on your old iPhone to transfer photos to a computer. The methods mentioned work with various iOS versions.
12. Do I need to have the latest macOS version on my computer to transfer photos from an old iPhone?
Having the latest macOS version is not mandatory for transferring photos from an old iPhone. However, it is recommended to keep your system up to date for optimal performance.