How to transfer phone contats from Android to computer?

Transferring your phone contacts from your Android device to your computer can be a useful way to back up your data and ensure you never lose important contact information. Fortunately, there are multiple methods available to perform this transfer. In this article, we will explore different techniques to answer the question: How to transfer phone contacts from Android to computer?
Method 1: Using Google Account
One of the easiest ways to transfer phone contacts from Android to computer is by utilizing your Google account. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Sync Contacts: Open the ‘Settings’ app on your Android device, navigate to ‘Accounts and Backup’ or ‘Cloud and Accounts,’ and select ‘Accounts.’ Tap on your Google account and ensure the ‘Contacts’ toggle is enabled to sync your contacts with your Google account.
2. Access Google Contacts: On your computer, open a web browser and go to Google Contacts (https://contacts.google.com/). Sign in with the same Google account used on your Android device.
3. Export Contacts: In Google Contacts, click on the ‘More’ button (three vertical dots), select ‘Export,’ and choose the desired format for your contacts (e.g., vCard or CSV). Save the exported file to your computer.
Method 2: Using Android File Transfer
If you prefer a more direct method without relying on cloud services, you can use an application called Android File Transfer. Follow these steps:
1. Install Android File Transfer: Download and install the Android File Transfer application on your computer from the official website (https://www.android.com/filetransfer/).
2. Connect Your Phone: Connect your Android device to your computer using a USB cable. Ensure your phone is unlocked and set to Transfer File mode (MTP).
3. Access Contact Files: Launch the Android File Transfer application on your computer. Browse through the internal storage of your Android device and locate the folder named “Contacts” or “vCard.” Copy and paste this folder to your desired location on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer contacts from Android to computer without using the internet?
Yes, using the Android File Transfer method described above, you can transfer contacts without an internet connection.
2. Can I transfer contacts from Android to computer using a USB cable?
Yes, the Android File Transfer method allows you to transfer contacts using a USB cable.
3. Are there any third-party applications that can help with contact transfer?
Yes, there are various Android apps available on the Google Play Store that can help you transfer contacts from your device to your computer.
4. How can I transfer contacts wirelessly?
You can use applications like Google Drive, Dropbox, or AirDroid to transfer contacts wirelessly from your Android device to your computer.
5. Can I transfer contacts from Android to a Mac computer?
Yes, the Android File Transfer method mentioned earlier is compatible with Mac computers.
6. Can I transfer contacts to a specific email application on my computer?
Yes, when exporting your contacts, you can choose the desired format that matches your email application (e.g., vCard for Apple Contacts).
7. Can I transfer contacts from a broken Android device to a computer?
If your Android device is unresponsive or has a broken screen, you can still attempt to transfer contacts using the Android File Transfer method. However, it may require troubleshooting or advanced solutions depending on the device’s condition.
8. Are there any limitations on the number of contacts that can be transferred?
There are no general limitations on the number of contacts you can transfer, as long as you have sufficient storage space on your computer.
9. What happens if I delete contacts from my Android device after transferring to the computer?
Deleting contacts from your Android device will not affect the contacts saved on your computer, assuming you have exported and saved them separately.
10. Can I transfer other data types, such as SMS or call logs, using these methods?
The methods mentioned in this article primarily focus on transferring contacts. However, other data types like SMS and call logs might require different techniques or applications.
11. Can I import contacts from a computer to an Android device?
Yes, you can import contacts from your computer to an Android device. In most cases, you can do this by following the reverse steps of the methods discussed earlier or by syncing your contacts with your Google account.
12. Will transferring contacts to a computer remove them from my Android device?
No, transferring contacts to a computer does not remove them from your Android device. The contacts remain intact on your device while also being saved on your computer.