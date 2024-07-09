How to transfer pdf files from ibooks to computer?

If you use iBooks to store and read your PDF files on your iPhone or iPad, you might sometimes want to transfer those files to your computer for various reasons such as creating backups or sharing with others. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring PDF files from iBooks to your computer.
Before we begin, ensure that you have the latest version of iTunes installed on your computer and that your iPhone or iPad is connected to it via a USB cable. Once you have everything ready, follow the steps below:
Step 1: Open iTunes on your computer.
Launch iTunes on your computer and wait for it to recognize your device.
Step 2: Connect your iPhone or iPad to your computer.
Using a USB cable, connect your iPhone or iPad to your computer. If prompted on your device, choose “Trust this computer” to establish a connection.
Step 3: Select your device.
In iTunes, click on the device icon located near the top left corner of the window. This will bring up the Summary page for your device.
Step 4: Go to File Sharing.
In the left sidebar, click on “File Sharing” under the “Settings” section.
Step 5: Select iBooks.
From the Apps list on the right, scroll down and click on “iBooks.”
Step 6: Export PDF files.
On the right side of the window, you will see a list of PDF files stored in iBooks. Select the files you want to transfer by clicking on them, or hold down the Command key (Mac) or Ctrl key (Windows) to select multiple files. Once you have made your selections, click on the “Save to” button at the bottom right corner of the window.
Step 7: Choose a location.
A file explorer window will open, allowing you to choose where to save the exported PDF files on your computer. Navigate to the desired folder, enter a file name if necessary, and click on the “Save” button.
Step 8: Wait for the transfer to complete.
The selected PDF files will now be transferred from iBooks to your computer. The time it takes to complete the transfer may vary depending on the number and size of the files.
Once the transfer is complete, you can access and manage your PDF files on your computer as you wish. Remember that the transferred PDF files will be copies of the original files stored in iBooks, so any changes made to the copies will not affect the original files on your device.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer non-PDF files from iBooks to my computer using this method?
No, this method is specifically for transferring PDF files from iBooks to your computer. Other file types may require different methods.
2. Can I transfer PDF files from iBooks to my computer wirelessly?
No, this method requires a USB connection between your iPhone or iPad and your computer.
3. Can I transfer PDF files from iBooks to a Windows computer?
Yes, the steps mentioned above are applicable to both macOS and Windows computers.
4. Will the transfer of PDF files delete them from iBooks?
No, the transfer process creates copies of the PDF files, so the original files will remain in iBooks.
5. Can I transfer PDF files from iBooks to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can choose the external hard drive as the location to save the exported PDF files during the transfer process.
6. Is there a limit to the number of PDF files I can transfer at once?
There is no inherent limit to the number of PDF files you can transfer, but larger transfers may take longer to complete.
7. Can I transfer password-protected PDF files from iBooks?
Yes, as long as you know the password for the PDF files, you can transfer them using this method.
8. Can I transfer PDF files from iBooks to a cloud storage service?
This method transfers the PDF files directly to your computer’s local storage. If you want to transfer them to a cloud storage service, you will need to manually upload them after the transfer is complete.
9. Will the transferred PDF files be compatible with other PDF readers?
Yes, the transferred PDF files can be opened and read in any PDF reader software that supports the file format.
10. Can I transfer PDF files from iBooks to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer PDF files from iBooks to as many computers as you need, provided they have iTunes installed and a USB connection is established.
11. Can I transfer PDF files from iBooks to a Mac without using iTunes?
Yes, there are alternative methods such as using AirDrop or cloud storage services to transfer PDF files from iBooks to a Mac without using iTunes.
12. Do I need an internet connection to transfer PDF files from iBooks to my computer?
No, an internet connection is not required for this method. The transfer is done directly between your device and your computer through a USB connection.