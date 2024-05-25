How to transfer paid avast to new computer?

How to Transfer Paid Avast to a New Computer?
Avast is a trusted antivirus software that provides reliable protection to millions of users worldwide. If you have recently purchased Avast and are wondering how to transfer it to your new computer, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring your paid Avast subscription to a new computer effortlessly.
Moving Your Avast License to a New Computer
To transfer your paid Avast subscription to a new computer, follow the steps outlined below:
1. Start by uninstalling Avast from your old computer. Access the Control Panel, go to Programs, and click on “Uninstall a program.” Select Avast from the list, right-click it, and choose “Uninstall.”
2. Once Avast is uninstalled, download the latest version of Avast on your new computer from the official Avast website. Run the installer file and follow the on-screen instructions to install Avast.
3. After the installation process is complete, open Avast on your new computer. Click on “Menu” in the top-right corner and select “My licenses.”
4. In the “My licenses” window, click on “Enter a valid activation code.” Enter the activation code that you obtained when you purchased Avast, and click on “Enter.”
5. Avast will verify the activation code and activate your subscription on the new computer. You should now have a fully functional Avast antivirus program on your new device.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use my Avast license on multiple computers simultaneously?
No, Avast licenses are typically valid for one computer only. To use Avast on multiple computers, you need to purchase additional licenses.
2. Can I transfer my Avast license from Mac to Windows or vice versa?
Yes, Avast licenses are cross-platform, allowing you to transfer your subscription between different operating systems.
3. What happens if I forget to uninstall Avast from my old computer before activating it on the new one?
Avast allows you to activate your license on one computer at a time. If you forget to uninstall Avast from your old computer, you may encounter activation errors on the new computer. It is essential to remove Avast completely from your old device before installing it on the new one.
4. Can I transfer my Avast subscription to a friend or family member?
Yes, you can transfer your Avast subscription to another person, provided that the license is not being actively used on another device.
5. Does Avast provide any tools to assist with the license transfer process?
Avast offers a handy license management tool on their website that allows you to manage and transfer licenses easily. Simply log into your Avast account and navigate to the License section.
6. Can I transfer my Avast license to a computer that already has Avast installed?
Yes, you can transfer your Avast license to a computer that already has Avast installed. However, it is recommended to uninstall the existing version of Avast and perform a clean installation to ensure a seamless transfer.
7. What if I don’t remember my Avast activation code?
If you have misplaced your Avast activation code, you can retrieve it by logging into your Avast account on their official website. Once logged in, navigate to the Licenses section, where you will find your activation code.
8. Do I need an internet connection to transfer my Avast license to a new computer?
Yes, an internet connection is necessary to transfer your Avast license to a new computer. Avast needs to authenticate the license on their servers before activating it on the new device.
9. What if my Avast license has expired?
If your Avast license has expired, you will need to renew it before transferring it to a new computer. You can extend your Avast subscription through the Avast website or by contacting their customer support.
10. Can I transfer my Avast license to a virtual machine?
Yes, Avast licenses can be transferred to virtual machines. However, make sure you comply with Avast’s licensing terms and conditions to avoid any issues.
11. Will my Avast settings and preferences be transferred along with the license?
No, transferring the Avast license does not transfer your settings and preferences. You will need to configure Avast on your new computer according to your preferences.
12. Can I transfer my Avast subscription if I no longer have access to my old computer?
If you no longer have access to your old computer, you can contact Avast’s customer support and explain your situation. They may be able to assist you in transferring your subscription to the new computer.
In conclusion, transferring your paid Avast subscription to a new computer is a simple process that requires uninstalling Avast from your old device and reinstalling it on the new one. By following the steps mentioned above, you can ensure a seamless transfer and continue enjoying the protection and features offered by Avast on your new computer.