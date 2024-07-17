How to transfer oxygen not included saves between computer?

Transferring Oxygen Not Included (ONI) saves between computers can be a helpful way to continue your gameplay seamlessly across different devices. Whether you’re switching from a desktop to a laptop or just want to share your progress with a friend, the process of transferring saves is relatively simple. In this article, we will address the question of “How to transfer Oxygen Not Included saves between computers?” and provide answers to some related FAQs.
How to transfer Oxygen Not Included saves between computers?
To transfer ONI saves between computers, you need to locate and copy the save files from one computer to another. Follow these steps:
1. **On the computer you’re transferring from**, navigate to the game’s installation folder or the folder where save files are stored. This is usually in the SteamApps folder or in a specific game folder within the Documents directory.
2. Look for a folder called “saves” or something similar. Open it.
3. Inside the “saves” folder, you’ll find various files and folders representing each save. Identify the save you want to transfer (e.g., using the save’s name or creation date).
4. **Copy the entire folder** representing the save you want to transfer.
5. **On the computer you want to transfer to**, navigate to the same save folder in the game’s installation directory.
6. **Paste the copied save folder** into the destination folder.
7. Launch Oxygen Not Included on the destination computer, and the transferred save should be available for you to load and continue playing.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer Oxygen Not Included saves between different platforms?
No, you cannot transfer saves between different platforms (e.g., PC to console or vice versa) since each platform has its own file system and compatibility limitations.
2. What do I do if I can’t find the save folder on my computer?
If you can’t locate the save folder, open the game and go to the settings menu to find the save file location. Each game may have different default save file locations, so this will help you find the correct folder.
3. Can I transfer multiple saves at once?
Yes, you can transfer multiple saves at once by copying all the desired save folders and pasting them into the destination folder on the other computer.
4. Are there any risks involved in transferring save files?
While the process of transferring saves is generally safe, there is always a slight risk of file corruption or compatibility issues. **It is advisable to make backup copies** of your saves before transferring them to avoid any potential loss.
5. Can I transfer saves between different versions of Oxygen Not Included?
Saves can occasionally have compatibility issues between different versions of the game. It’s recommended to transfer saves between the same versions to ensure proper functionality.
6. What if my save doesn’t appear after transferring?
If your transferred save doesn’t appear, double-check that you’ve pasted the save folder into the correct destination folder and that the folder structure remains intact. You can also try restarting the game to update the save list.
7. Can I transfer saves from the Steam version of the game to the Epic Games version?
Yes, you can transfer saves between these versions. Simply locate and copy the save files on the Steam version, and then paste them into the save folder of the Epic Games version on the other computer.
8. What happens if I transfer saves from a PC to a Mac?
Transferring saves between a PC and a Mac can be challenging due to differences in file systems and game versions. It is recommended to search for specific guides or consult the game’s official documentation for instructions tailored to your situation.
9. Can I transfer saves without the game installed on the destination computer?
No, you must have the game installed on the destination computer for the save transfer to work. The game needs to recognize the save files and load them correctly.
10. Can I transfer saves between different user accounts on the same computer?
Yes, you can transfer saves between different user accounts on the same computer. Simply locate the save folder within the user account you wish to copy from and follow the same steps mentioned earlier.
11. Are save files compatible across different DLCs or expansions?
Save files are generally compatible across different DLCs or expansions as long as the game versions are the same. However, certain game changes or additional content from DLCs may not be present or accessible in the transferred saves.
12. How can I share my saves with friends?
To share your saves with friends, you can use cloud storage services like Dropbox or Google Drive. Simply upload the save folder to the cloud, share the folder’s link with your friend, and they can download and paste the save into their game’s folder.
With these steps and answers to frequently asked questions, you should be able to transfer Oxygen Not Included saves between different computers effortlessly. Enjoy continued gameplay without any interruptions or lost progress!