How to transfer outlook sent folder to new computer?

Are you moving to a new computer and wondering how to transfer your Outlook sent folder? Well, you’re in the right place! Transferring your sent folder along with other Outlook data is crucial to avoid losing important email correspondence. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to transfer your Outlook sent folder to a new computer. So, let’s get started!
1. **Locate your Outlook data file:** The first step is to find the Outlook data file on your old computer. This file contains all your email data, including the sent folder. Typically, the Outlook data file has a .pst extension and is located in the following directory: C:UsersYourUserNameDocumentsOutlook Files.
2. **Copy the Outlook data file:** Once you have located the data file, make a copy of it. You can either use an external storage device such as a USB flash drive or upload it to a cloud storage service like Dropbox or Google Drive.
3. **Transfer the data file to the new computer:** Now, transfer the copied Outlook data file to your new computer using the same method you used in the previous step.
4. **Launch Outlook on the new computer:** Open Outlook on your new computer and navigate to the File tab.
5. **Import the Outlook data file:** In the File tab, click on Open & Export, then choose Import/Export.
6. **Select “Import from another program or file”:** In the Import/Export wizard, choose the option to import from another program or file and click Next.
7. **Choose the Outlook data file:** Select “Outlook Data File (.pst)” as the file type and click Next.
8. **Browse and select the data file:** Click on the Browse button and locate the Outlook data file you transferred to the new computer. Once selected, click Next.
9. **Choose the destination folder:** Select the folder where you want to import the data file. In this case, choose the Sent Items folder. Click Finish to start the import process.
10. **Wait for the import to complete:** Outlook will now import the sent folder and its contents from the data file. Depending on the size of the file, this process may take a few minutes.
11. **Verify the transferred folder:** Once the import process is finished, navigate to the Sent Items folder in Outlook and make sure that all your sent emails have been successfully transferred.
12. **Delete the Outlook data file copy:** Finally, you can delete the copied Outlook data file from your external storage device or cloud storage service to free up space.
FAQs:
1. Can Outlook data be transferred manually?
Yes, Outlook data files can be transferred manually by locating and copying the respective .pst file.
2. Is it necessary to transfer the entire Outlook data file?
No, it is not necessary to transfer the entire Outlook data file. You can select specific folders such as the sent folder to transfer.
3. Can I transfer Outlook data using a network connection?
Yes, if both computers are connected to the same network, you can transfer Outlook data directly between them.
4. Is it possible to transfer Outlook data between different versions of Outlook?
Yes, you can transfer Outlook data between different versions of Outlook as long as the file formats are compatible.
5. Can I use third-party tools to transfer Outlook data?
Yes, there are third-party tools available that can simplify the process of transferring Outlook data, including the sent folder.
6. Will my email account settings transfer along with the sent folder?
No, transferring the sent folder only transfers the email messages. You will need to set up your email account on the new computer separately.
7. Can I transfer my Outlook sent folder if I use a web-based email client?
If you use a web-based email client such as Outlook.com or Gmail, your sent folder is typically stored in the cloud and will be accessible from any computer with internet access.
8. Do I need to export and import my Outlook rules?
Yes, if you have customized rules in Outlook for managing your sent items, you will need to export and import these rules separately.
9. Are there specific file size limits for transferring Outlook data files?
No, there are no specific file size limits imposed by Outlook for transferring data files, but larger files may take more time to transfer.
10. Can I transfer my Outlook sent folder to a Mac computer?
Yes, the process of transferring the Outlook sent folder to a Mac computer is similar to the one described for transferring to a new Windows computer.
11. What happens if the Outlook data file is corrupt or damaged?
If the Outlook data file is corrupt or damaged, you may need to repair it using the built-in repair tool in Outlook before transferring it to the new computer.
12. Will the sent folder on the old computer be emptied after transferring?
The sent folder on the old computer will not be emptied automatically after transferring it to the new computer. You can choose to delete the contents manually if desired.