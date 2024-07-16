How to transfer outlook folders to a new computer?

Transferring Outlook folders to a new computer can be a daunting task, especially when you have years of important emails, contacts, and appointments stored in them. However, with the right steps, you can seamlessly move your Outlook folders to your new computer and continue accessing your valuable data. So, let’s dive into the process and make the transition hassle-free.
Step 1: Exporting Outlook Data on the Old Computer
The first step is to export your Outlook data from your old computer. This process involves creating a backup file containing all your folders, emails, and other important data.
**To export Outlook folders, follow these steps:**
1. Open Microsoft Outlook on your old computer.
2. Click on the “File” tab located in the top-left corner of the screen.
3. From the drop-down menu, select the “Open & Export” option.
4. Click on “Import/Export” to open the Import and Export wizard.
5. Choose the “Export to a file” option and click “Next.”
6. Select “Outlook Data File (.pst)” and click “Next.”
7. Choose the folders you want to export. You can select the entire mailbox or specific folders.
8. Select a location to save the exported Outlook data file and provide a name for it.
9. Click “Finish” to start the export process. Depending on the size of your mailbox, this may take a while.
Step 2: Transferring the Exported Outlook Data
Now that you have exported your Outlook folders, it’s time to transfer the exported data file to your new computer. There are several methods to transfer files between computers, like using an external storage device or network transfer.
**To transfer the exported Outlook data file, you can follow these steps:**
1. Connect your external storage device, such as a USB drive, to the old computer.
2. Locate the exported Outlook data file (.pst) on your computer.
3. Copy the file and paste it onto the external storage device.
Step 3: Importing Outlook Data on the New Computer
After transferring the exported data file to your new computer, the final step is to import this data file into Microsoft Outlook to regain access to your folders and data.
**To import the Outlook data file, use the following steps:**
1. Open Microsoft Outlook on your new computer.
2. Click on the “File” tab located in the top-left corner of the screen.
3. From the drop-down menu, select the “Open & Export” option.
4. Click on “Import/Export” to open the Import and Export wizard.
5. Choose the “Import from another program or file” option and click “Next.”
6. Select “Outlook Data File (.pst)” and click “Next.”
7. Browse to the location where you saved the exported Outlook data file and select it.
8. Choose the folders you want to import or select the entire file.
9. Select the destination folder in your Outlook where you want to import the data.
10. Click “Finish” to start the import process. Outlook will import the data, and you can access your folders on the new computer.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I transfer my Outlook folders using the built-in Windows migration tool?
No, the built-in Windows migration tool does not transfer Outlook folders by default. You need to follow the manual export-import process explained above.
2. Is it necessary to export/import all the folders in Outlook?
No, you have the flexibility to choose specific folders or the entire mailbox to export/import.
3. Can I export my Outlook folders without Microsoft Outlook installed?
No, you need to have Microsoft Outlook installed on your old computer to export the folders.
4. Can I transfer my Outlook folders if I’m switching from Windows to macOS?
Yes, you can transfer Outlook folders between Windows and macOS by exporting/importing the data file. The process remains the same.
5. Are there any file size limitations for exporting/importing Outlook data?
While there is no specific limitation, larger Outlook data files may take more time to export/import, and excessive file sizes might cause issues.