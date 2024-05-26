How to transfer outlook folder from my computer?

Microsoft Outlook is a popular email client used widely in personal and professional settings. Whether you are upgrading to a new computer or simply want to back up your Outlook data, transferring your Outlook folders is a crucial step. In this guide, we will walk you through the process of transferring your Outlook folder from your computer.
The Microsoft Outlook Folder Structure
Before we dive into the process of transferring your Outlook folder, it’s important to understand the folder structure used by Microsoft Outlook. Outlook stores all your data, including emails, contacts, calendar items, tasks, notes, and more, in a file called a “Personal Storage Table” (PST). This PST file is where all your Outlook folder hierarchy and data are stored.
The Transfer Process
Transferring your Outlook folder from one computer to another involves a few simple steps. Let’s break it down:
Step 1: Locate the PST File
The first step is to locate the PST file on your computer. By default, the PST file is stored in a specific location depending on your version of Outlook and operating system. However, you can also choose a custom location for your PST file. To find the default location, follow these steps:
1. Open Outlook.
2. Click on “File” in the top-left corner of the screen.
3. Select “Account Settings” and then click on “Account Settings” again.
4. In the “Data Files” tab, you will see the list of PST files and their file paths.
Step 2: Copy the PST File
Once you have located the PST file, the next step is to copy it to an external storage device, such as a USB drive or an external hard drive. Simply right-click on the PST file and choose the “Copy” option. Then, navigate to your external storage device and right-click again to select “Paste” to copy the PST file.
Step 3: Transfer to the New Computer
Now that you have copied the PST file to an external storage device, you can transfer it to the new computer. Connect your external storage device to the new computer and follow these steps:
1. Open Outlook on the new computer.
2. Click on “File” in the top-left corner of the screen.
3. Select “Open & Export” and then click on “Open Outlook Data File.”
4. Navigate to the location where you copied the PST file and select it.
5. Click “OK” to open the PST file in Outlook.
Step 4: Set Up the PST File
Once you have opened the PST file on the new computer, you may need to set it as the default data file in Outlook. Follow these steps to do so:
1. Click on “File” in the top-left corner of the screen.
2. Select “Account Settings” and then click on “Account Settings” again.
3. Go to the “Data Files” tab and select the newly added PST file.
4. Click on “Set as Default” to make it the default data file.
FAQs
1. Can I transfer my Outlook folders using a different method?
Yes, you can use other methods such as exporting to a CSV file or using third-party tools. However, transferring the PST file is the most straightforward and reliable method.
2. Can I transfer my Outlook folders without using an external storage device?
Yes, you can transfer the PST file through other means such as cloud storage services or over a local network. However, using an external storage device is often the easiest and fastest option.
3. Do I need to install Microsoft Outlook on the new computer?
Yes, you need to have Microsoft Outlook installed on the new computer to open and access the transferred Outlook folders.
4. Can I transfer specific folders instead of the entire Outlook folder?
Yes, you can select specific folders to transfer by copying the corresponding PST file. Outlook allows you to have multiple PST files, each containing different sets of folders.
5. What if I cannot find the PST file on my computer?
In such cases, you can use the search feature in your operating system to locate the PST file by searching for “*.pst”.
6. Can I transfer my Outlook folders between different versions of Outlook?
Yes, you can transfer the PST file between different versions of Outlook. However, compatibility issues may arise if you are upgrading to a significantly newer version.
7. Can I transfer Outlook folders from a Mac computer to a Windows computer?
Yes, you can transfer Outlook folders between Mac and Windows computers. However, you need to make sure that the versions of Outlook are compatible.
8. Does transferring Outlook folders also include email account settings?
No, transferring Outlook folders only includes the data stored in your PST file. Email account settings need to be configured manually on the new computer.
9. Can I access the transferred Outlook folders while offline?
Yes, once you have transferred the PST file to the new computer, you can access the Outlook folders even when you are offline.
10. Does transferring Outlook folders delete them from the original computer?
No, transferring the Outlook folders does not delete them from the original computer. It only creates a copy of the PST file on the new computer.
11. Can I transfer Outlook folders without closing Outlook?
It is recommended to close Outlook before transferring the PST file to ensure a smooth and error-free transfer process.
12. What if I encounter errors during the transfer process?
If you encounter any errors during the transfer process, make sure that the PST file is not corrupted or damaged. You can try using the Inbox Repair Tool provided by Microsoft to fix any issues with the PST file.