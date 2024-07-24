How to transfer outlook email files to a new computer?

Are you getting ready to switch to a new computer but worried about transferring your Outlook email files? Don’t fret! In this article, we will guide you through the simple process of transferring your Outlook email files to a new computer, so you can seamlessly continue your email communications without any hassle.
Step 1: Find the Location of Your Outlook Email Files
Before we begin the transfer process, we need to locate the folder where Outlook stores all your email files. To find it, simply follow these steps:
1. Open Outlook on your current computer.
2. In the menu bar, click on “File” and select “Options” from the dropdown menu.
3. In the Options window, click on “Advanced” and then click on “Browse” next to the “AutoArchive” section.
4. A new window will open, displaying the location of your Outlook email files.
Write down or copy the location to proceed to the next steps.
Step 2: Copy the Outlook Email Files to an External Storage Device
Now that you have the location of your Outlook email files, it’s time to transfer them to an external storage device, such as a USB flash drive or an external hard drive. To do this, follow these instructions:
1. Connect your external storage device to your current computer.
2. Open the File Explorer (Windows key + E).
3. Navigate to the location of your Outlook email files.
4. Select all the files and folders in that location (Ctrl + A).
5. Right-click on the selected items and choose “Copy” from the context menu.
6. Open your external storage device in the File Explorer.
7. Right-click inside the device’s window and choose “Paste” from the context menu.
8. Wait for the transfer to complete.
Step 3: Transfer the Outlook Email Files to Your New Computer
Now that you have successfully copied your Outlook email files to an external storage device, it’s time to transfer them to your new computer. Follow these simple steps:
1. Disconnect the external storage device from your current computer and connect it to your new computer.
2. Open the File Explorer on your new computer.
3. Navigate to the location where you wish to store your Outlook email files.
4. Open your external storage device in the File Explorer on your new computer.
5. Select all the files and folders you previously copied.
6. Right-click on the selected items and choose “Copy” from the context menu.
7. Go back to the File Explorer window of your new computer and right-click inside the desired location.
8. Choose “Paste” from the context menu to transfer the Outlook email files.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: How can I locate the Outlook email files on a Mac computer?
On a Mac computer, you can find the Outlook email files in the following location: ~/Library/Group Containers/UBF8T346G9.Office/Outlook/Outlook 15 Profiles/.
Q2: Can I transfer my Outlook email files without an external storage device?
Yes, you can also transfer your Outlook email files using cloud storage services like Dropbox or Google Drive. Simply upload the files to your cloud storage account on the old computer and download them on the new computer.
Q3: Will my Outlook settings transfer to the new computer too?
Transferring the email files will not transfer your Outlook settings. You will need to manually configure your email accounts on the new computer.
Q4: Can I use the Windows Easy Transfer tool to transfer Outlook email files?
The Windows Easy Transfer tool does not support transferring Outlook email files. It is recommended to follow the manual transfer process mentioned in this article.
Q5: Can I import my Outlook email files to an alternative email client?
Yes, many email clients allow you to import Outlook email files. Look for the import function in the settings or options menu of your chosen email client.
Q6: What if I have multiple Outlook profiles?
If you have multiple Outlook profiles, repeat the steps mentioned in this article for each profile separately to transfer all the email files.
Q7: Will transferring Outlook email files delete them from the old computer?
No, the process of transferring Outlook email files will create a copy of the files on the external storage device, leaving the original files intact on the old computer.
Q8: Can I compress the Outlook email files before transferring them?
Yes, you can compress the Outlook email files into a single ZIP file using a file compression tool like WinRAR or 7-Zip. This can make the transfer process faster and more convenient.
Q9: Can I transfer Outlook email files to a different version of Outlook on the new computer?
Yes, you can transfer Outlook email files between different versions of Outlook without any compatibility issues.
Q10: What if my Outlook email files are too large for my external storage device?
If your email files exceed the capacity of your external storage device, consider using a larger device or transferring the files in batches to ensure a successful transfer.
Q11: What if I don’t remember the location of my Outlook email files?
If you cannot locate the folder where Outlook stores your email files, you can use the search function in your operating system to search for a specific file extension, such as “.pst” or “.ost”.
Q12: Do I need to install Outlook on the new computer before transferring the email files?
It is not necessary to install Outlook on the new computer before transferring the email files. However, you will need to install Outlook to access and use the transferred files properly.