If you’ve recently acquired a new computer or simply need to transfer your Outlook contacts to another computer running Outlook 2010, this article will guide you through the process. Transferring your contacts is a relatively simple task that can be accomplished in a few straightforward steps. So, let’s dive in and explore how you can transfer your Outlook contacts to another computer!
How to transfer Outlook contacts to another computer 2010:
1. **Export your contacts:** Open Outlook on your old computer and go to the “File” menu. Select “Options” and then choose “Advanced.” From the Advanced options, click on “Export” to open the Import and Export Wizard.
2. **Select the export option:** In the Import and Export Wizard, choose “Export to a file” and click “Next.”
3. **Choose the file type:** Select “Microsoft Excel” or “Microsoft Access” as the file type and click “Next.” You can also choose other file types depending on your preference or compatibility with the new computer’s software.
4. **Select the contacts folder:** Under “Select folder to export from,” choose “Contacts” and click “Next.”
5. **Specify the export destination:** Browse to select the location where you want to save the exported file and provide a name for it. Click “Finish.”
6. **Copy the exported file to the new computer:** Transfer the exported file, which will have a .csv extension, to your new computer using a USB drive, network transfer, or any other preferred method.
7. **Import the contacts:** Open Outlook on your new computer and navigate to the “File” menu. From there, select “Options” and then click on “Advanced.” Click on “Import” to open the Import and Export Wizard.
8. **Choose the import option:** In the Import and Export Wizard, select “Import from another program or file” and click “Next.”
9. **Select the file type:** Choose “Microsoft Excel” or “Microsoft Access” as the file type and click “Next.” Ensure that you select the same file type used during the export process.
10. **Specify the source file:** Click on the “Browse” button to locate and select the exported file (.csv) that you transferred to your new computer. Click “Next.”
11. **Select the destination folder:** Under “Select folder to import from,” choose “Contacts” or the desired contact folder option, then click “Next.”
12. **Map import fields:** Ensure that the fields in the imported file match the corresponding fields in Outlook. You can do this by dragging the column names to the appropriate fields. Click “Finish” once you’ve matched all the fields.
13. **Complete the import:** Allow Outlook to import the contacts from the file. Once the process is complete, you will find your contacts in the chosen folder on your new computer’s Outlook.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I export Outlook contacts directly to a different email service?
No, this process exports contacts as a file, not directly to another email service. However, you can later import this file into your new email service.
2. Is it necessary to choose Microsoft Excel or Access as the file type for exporting Outlook contacts?
No, you can select other file types like comma-separated values (.csv) or tab-separated values (.txt) based on your preferences and compatibility with other applications.
3. Can I export multiple contact folders at once?
No, the Import and Export Wizard allows you to export only one contact folder at a time.
4. Should I delete the exported file from the old computer after the transfer?
It’s not mandatory, but it is recommended for privacy and organization purposes.
5. Can I transfer Outlook contacts between computers using cloud storage services?
Yes, you can transfer the exported file using cloud storage services like Dropbox or OneDrive, enabling easy access from the new computer.
6. Do I need to have Outlook installed on both computers?
Yes, you need to have Outlook 2010 or a compatible version installed on both the old and new computers for this process to work.
7. Will the contact details remain intact during and after the transfer?
Yes, the contact details will remain intact throughout the export/import process.
8. Can I import contacts from Outlook for Mac to Outlook for Windows?
Yes, you can export contacts from Outlook for Mac, and then import them into Outlook for Windows using the same process.
9. Can I transfer contacts directly between two computers using a local network?
Yes, you can transfer the exported file directly between computers connected to the same local network.
10. Can I export Outlook contacts from an older version and import them to Outlook 2010?
Yes, you can follow the same steps to export contacts from an older version of Outlook and import them into Outlook 2010.
11. Will the contact photos be transferred as well?
No, contact photos will not be transferred using this method. However, you can manually copy and transfer the photos separately if desired.
12. Is it possible to schedule automatic exports and imports of Outlook contacts?
No, Outlook does not provide a built-in feature to schedule automatic exports or imports of contacts. You need to perform these steps manually or explore third-party tools for automation options.