How to transfer outlook 365 emails to new computer?

If you have recently purchased a new computer and want to access your Outlook 365 emails on it, you might be wondering how to transfer your emails seamlessly. Transferring Outlook 365 emails to a new computer is a straightforward process that can be done in a few simple steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process and provide answers to some frequently asked questions related to transferring Outlook 365 emails.
Step 1: Exporting Outlook 365 Emails
To begin the transfer process, you need to export your Outlook 365 emails from your current computer. Follow these steps:
1. Launch Microsoft Outlook 365 on your current computer.
2. Go to the “File” tab located at the top left corner of the Outlook window.
3. In the drop-down menu, click on “Open & Export” and then choose “Import/Export.”
4. The Import and Export Wizard will open. Select “Export to a file” and click “Next.”
5. Choose “Outlook Data File (.pst)” and click “Next” again.
6. Select the email folder(s) you want to export. By default, the entire mailbox is selected. You can also choose specific folders.
7. Click on “Next” and specify the location where you want to save the exported file.
8. To protect your data, set a password if desired.
9. Click “Finish” to export your Outlook 365 emails to the specified location.
Step 2: Copy the Exported File to Your New Computer
Once you have exported your Outlook 365 emails, the next step is to copy the exported file to your new computer. You can do this using various methods such as a USB drive, external hard drive, or cloud storage. Here’s what you need to do:
1. Connect the storage device (e.g., a USB drive) to your old computer.
2. Locate the exported .pst file you saved in Step 1.
3. Copy the .pst file to the storage device.
4. Safely disconnect the storage device from your old computer.
5. Connect the storage device to your new computer.
6. Copy the .pst file from the storage device to a location on your new computer, such as the desktop or a folder.
How to Import Outlook 365 Emails to Your New Computer?
Now that you have successfully transferred your Outlook 365 emails to your new computer, it’s time to import them into Outlook on the new machine. Follow these steps:
1. Launch Microsoft Outlook 365 on your new computer.
2. Go to the “File” tab at the top left corner of the Outlook window.
3. In the drop-down menu, click on “Open & Export” and then choose “Import/Export.”
4. The Import and Export Wizard will open. Select “Import from another program or file” and click “Next.”
5. Choose “Outlook Data File (.pst)” and click “Next” again.
6. Click on the “Browse” button and locate the .pst file you copied to your new computer.
7. Select the file and click “Open.”
8. Choose the folder(s) you want to import. By default, all folders are selected.
9. If you want to avoid duplicates, select the option “Do not import duplicates” or choose other preferences.
10. Click “Finish” to begin the import process.
11. Outlook will import your emails from the .pst file, and once completed, you can access your Outlook 365 emails on your new computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer Outlook 365 emails to a new computer using an external hard drive?
Yes, you can copy the exported .pst file to an external hard drive and then transfer it to your new computer.
2. Can I use cloud storage to transfer my Outlook 365 emails?
Certainly! You can upload the exported .pst file to cloud storage (e.g., Dropbox or Google Drive) from your old computer and then download it onto your new computer.
3. Will my email folders and subfolders be preserved during the transfer?
Yes, when you export and import your Outlook 365 emails, all your folders and subfolders will be preserved.
4. Are there any limitations on the size of the exported .pst file?
The size of .pst files can range from a few megabytes to several gigabytes, so it can handle a considerable amount of data.
5. Can I import the .pst file into a different email client?
No, the .pst format is specific to Microsoft Outlook. It cannot be directly imported into other email clients.
6. Will my email signatures and settings be transferred as well?
No, when you export and import your Outlook 365 emails, it only transfers the email messages and not the email signatures or settings.
7. Can I export specific folders instead of the entire mailbox?
Yes, when exporting your Outlook 365 emails, you have the option to select specific folders or even subfolders.
8. Do I need to install Outlook 365 on my new computer before importing the .pst file?
Yes, you need to ensure that Microsoft Outlook 365 is installed on your new computer to import the .pst file and access your emails.
9. Can I import the .pst file into a different version of Outlook?
Generally, you can import the .pst file into different versions of Microsoft Outlook, but there might be some compatibility issues in certain cases.
10. Does transferring Outlook 365 emails require an internet connection?
No, transferring Outlook 365 emails from one computer to another can be done offline without an internet connection.
11. Can I transfer Outlook 365 emails to a Mac computer?
Yes, the process is similar for transferring Outlook 365 emails to a Mac computer. However, you need to ensure that you have Microsoft Outlook for Mac installed.
12. Will my read/unread status be preserved after the transfer?
Yes, the read/unread status of your emails will be preserved during the export and import process, allowing you to pick up where you left off.