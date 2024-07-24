How to transfer outlook 2016 emails to new computer?

If you have recently purchased a new computer and want to transfer your Outlook 2016 emails to it, you may feel overwhelmed with the process. However, with these step-by-step instructions, you can easily transfer your emails to your new computer and continue seamlessly using Outlook 2016.
Step 1: Export Outlook 2016 Emails on Your Old Computer
To begin the transfer process, you first need to export your Outlook 2016 emails on your old computer. Follow these steps:
- Open Outlook 2016 on your old computer.
- Click on the File tab at the top left corner of the screen.
- Select Open & Export from the left-hand menu.
- Choose Import/Export from the drop-down menu.
- The Import and Export Wizard will open. Select Export to a file and click Next.
- Choose Outlook Data File (.pst) and click Next.
- Select the folders you want to export. For transferring all emails, choose the top-level folder, which is usually named Outlook or Personal Folders, and make sure the Include subfolders option is checked.
- Browse to choose a location to save the exported .pst file. Provide a name for the file, and then click Finish.
- Choose a password to protect your exported .pst file (optional).
- Wait for Outlook to export your emails. This may take some time, depending on the size of your mailbox.
- Once completed, exit Outlook on your old computer.
Step 2: Transfer the Exported .pst File to Your New Computer
Now that you have exported your Outlook 2016 emails, you need to transfer the exported .pst file to your new computer. Follow these steps:
- Copy the exported .pst file from your old computer to an external storage device, such as a USB flash drive or an external hard drive.
- Connect the external storage device to your new computer.
- Open Outlook 2016 on your new computer.
- Click on the File tab at the top left corner of the screen.
- Select Open & Export from the left-hand menu.
- Choose Import/Export from the drop-down menu.
- The Import and Export Wizard will open. Select Import from another program or file and click Next.
- Choose Outlook Data File (.pst) and click Next.
- Browse to select the .pst file you copied to the external storage device, and click Next.
- Choose the folder you want to import the emails into or select the top-level folder to import all the emails. Make sure the Include subfolders option is checked.
- Click Finish to start the import process. Outlook will import the emails from the .pst file into your new computer.
That’s it! You have successfully transferred your Outlook 2016 emails to your new computer.
FAQs:
Q1: Can I transfer my emails without exporting them?
A1: No, exporting your emails is necessary to transfer them to a new computer.
Q2: Can I export only specific folders or emails?
A2: Yes, during the export process, you can choose specific folders or emails to export.
Q3: Should I compress the .pst file before transferring?
A3: Compressing the .pst file is not necessary, but it can help reduce its size for easier transfer.
Q4: Can I use a cloud storage service to transfer the .pst file?
A4: Yes, you can upload the .pst file to a cloud storage service and then download it on your new computer.
Q5: How long does the import process take?
A5: The duration of the import process depends on the size of your mailbox.
Q6: Can I import the .pst file directly from the external storage device?
A6: Yes, you can browse and select the .pst file directly from the external storage device.
Q7: Can I import the .pst file into an existing folder?
A7: Yes, during the import process, you can choose an existing folder to import the emails into.
Q8: Do I need to have Outlook 2016 installed on my new computer?
A8: Yes, you need to have Outlook 2016 installed on your new computer to import the emails.
Q9: Will the email account settings transfer along with the emails?
A9: No, only the emails are transferred. You will need to set up your email account on the new computer separately.
Q10: Can I import the .pst file into a different email client?
A10: The .pst file format is specific to Outlook, so it cannot be directly imported into a different email client.
Q11: Can I export emails from a different version of Outlook?
A11: Yes, the export process is similar across different versions of Outlook.
Q12: Can I delete the exported .pst file after importing the emails?
A12: Yes, once you have successfully imported the emails into your new computer, you can choose to delete the exported .pst file.