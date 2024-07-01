How to transfer outlook 2016 contacts to new computer?

If you’ve recently purchased a new computer or are planning to switch devices, it’s essential to transfer your Outlook 2016 contacts to the new system. The process may seem daunting at first, but with the right approach, you can easily migrate your contacts and ensure a smooth transition. In this article, we will guide you through the steps required to successfully transfer Outlook 2016 contacts to your new computer.
Step 1: Exporting Contacts from Outlook 2016
To initiate the process, you need to export your contacts from your Outlook 2016 application. Follow these steps:
1. Launch Outlook 2016 on your old computer.
2. Click on the “File” tab located in the upper-left corner of the application window.
3. From the drop-down menu, select “Options.”
4. In the Outlook Options dialog box, click on “Advanced.”
5. Scroll down to the “Export” section and click on the “Export” button.
Step 2: Choosing the Export Format
After clicking the “Export” button, you will be prompted to select the desired export format. In this case, we will select “Comma Separated Values” or CSV. This format is universally supported, making it easier to import the contacts into different applications or platforms. Follow these steps:
1. Choose “Export to a file” and click “Next.”
2. Select “Comma Separated Values” and click “Next.”
3. Highlight “Contacts” in the list and click “Next.”
4. Choose the desired location on your computer to save the exported CSV file and click “Finish.”
Step 3: Transferring the CSV File
Now that you have exported your contacts to a CSV file, it’s time to transfer it to your new computer. You can use various methods, including cloud storage, USB drives, or email. Here are a few options:
1. Cloud Storage: Upload the CSV file to a cloud storage service like Google Drive, Dropbox, or OneDrive. Then, access the file from your new computer and download it.
2. USB Drive: Save the CSV file on a USB drive and connect it to your new computer. Open the USB drive on your new computer and copy the file to a location of your choice.
3. Email: Attach the CSV file to an email and send it to yourself. Open the email on your new computer and download the attached file.
Step 4: Importing Contacts to Outlook 2016
Now that you have the CSV file on your new computer, it’s time to import your contacts into Outlook 2016. Follow these steps:
1. Launch Outlook 2016 on your new computer.
2. Click on the “File” tab in the upper-left corner of the application window.
3. From the drop-down menu, select “Open & Export” and then “Import/Export.”
4. In the Import and Export Wizard, choose “Import from another program or file” and click “Next.”
5. Select “Comma Separated Values” and click “Next.”
6. Browse to the location where you saved the CSV file and select it.
7. Choose how you want Outlook to handle duplicates, then click “Next.”
8. Select the destination folder for your contacts and click “Next.”
9. Finally, click “Finish” to complete the import process.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer Outlook 2016 contacts to a new computer using a different email client?
No, Outlook contacts are specific to the Outlook application and cannot be directly transferred to a different email client. However, you can export your contacts to a CSV file and import them into a compatible format with the new email client.
2. Are there any limitations on the number of contacts I can transfer?
No, there are no specific limitations on the number of contacts you can transfer using this method. The process remains the same regardless of the number of contacts you have.
3. Can I transfer my contacts directly from the old computer’s hard drive?
Yes, if you have access to the old computer’s hard drive, you can manually locate the Outlook data file on the drive and copy it to your new computer. This will allow you to retain all your contacts and other Outlook data.
4. Does exporting contacts from Outlook 2016 remove them from the old computer?
No, exporting contacts from Outlook 2016 simply creates a copy of the contacts in a CSV file. Your original contacts will remain intact on your old computer unless you manually delete them.
5. Is it necessary to have Outlook 2016 installed on the new computer to import the contacts?
Yes, Outlook 2016 needs to be installed on your new computer to properly import the contacts. The import process requires the Outlook application to access and manage the contacts file.
6. Can I export contacts from Outlook 2016 on a Mac?
Yes, the process to export contacts from Outlook 2016 on a Mac is similar to that on a Windows computer. However, please note that the import process may differ depending on the email client used on the new computer.
7. Can I export only selected contacts instead of all of them?
Yes, during the export process, you can selectively choose which contacts you want to include in the exported CSV file. This allows you to export only specific contacts as per your requirement.
8. Are there any precautions I should take before transferring my contacts?
It’s always a good idea to back up your contacts and other critical data before transferring them to a new computer. This will ensure that even if something goes wrong during the transfer process, you still have a copy of your data.
9. Can I import contacts into other applications using the exported CSV file?
Yes, a CSV file is a widely supported format for contact data. You can import the CSV file into other applications like Google Contacts, Apple Contacts, or CRM systems that support CSV imports.
10. Can I directly transfer contacts between two Outlook 2016 applications on different computers?
Yes, if both computers are connected over a network, you can directly transfer contacts between two Outlook 2016 applications using the import/export process within Outlook. This eliminates the need for exporting and importing contacts manually.
11. Can I transfer contacts to a different version of Outlook?
Yes, the export/import process is generally compatible across different versions of Outlook. However, it’s recommended to keep both versions as up to date as possible for a smoother transfer.
12. What should I do if the import process encounters duplicate contacts?
During the import process, Outlook will prompt you on how to handle duplicates. You can choose to replace duplicates, do not import duplicates, or create duplicate contacts. Select the option that best suits your needs and preferences.