How to transfer old TurboTax files to a new computer?
If you’re transitioning to a new computer and want to carry over your old TurboTax files, worry not! Transferring your tax data from one computer to another is a relatively straightforward process. Follow the steps outlined below to seamlessly migrate your old TurboTax files to your new computer.
Step 1: Locate your TurboTax files on the old computer
To transfer your TurboTax files, you first need to find where they are stored on your old computer. The default location for TurboTax files is usually the “Documents” folder, but if you saved them elsewhere, search for the “.tax” file extension to locate your tax files.
Step 2: Copy the TurboTax files to a removable storage device
Connect a removable storage device, such as a USB flash drive, to your old computer. Copy all your TurboTax files, including your tax return files and any associated documents, to the removable device. Ensure you safely eject the storage device after copying the files.
Step 3: Connect the removable device to the new computer
Once you have copied TurboTax files to the removable device, disconnect it from the old computer and connect it to your new computer using an available USB port. Ensure the new computer recognizes the removable device.
Step 4: Open TurboTax on the new computer
Launch TurboTax on your new computer and sign in using your TurboTax account information. If you don’t have an account, create one by following the on-screen instructions.
Step 5: Restore your TurboTax files
In TurboTax, navigate to the location where you want to restore your files (e.g., the “Documents” folder). Locate the folder where you saved your TurboTax files on the removable device, and then copy and paste them into the desired location on your new computer.
Step 6: Open your transferred TurboTax files
With your TurboTax files now on your new computer, you can open them by choosing “Open a tax return” within TurboTax. Browse to the location where you restored the files and select the appropriate .tax file to open.
That’s it! You have successfully transferred your old TurboTax files to your new computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Can I transfer TurboTax files using email or cloud storage?
Yes, you can. Instead of using a removable storage device, you can email the files to yourself or save them on a cloud storage service like Dropbox or Google Drive.
Q2: Do I need to reinstall TurboTax on my new computer?
Yes, you should install TurboTax on your new computer before transferring your files.
Q3: Can I transfer TurboTax files between Mac and Windows?
Yes, you can transfer TurboTax files between Mac and Windows computers without any issues.
Q4: What if I don’t have a TurboTax account?
If you don’t have a TurboTax account, you can create one for free on the TurboTax website.
Q5: Can I transfer multiple years of tax returns at once?
Yes, you can transfer multiple years of tax returns to your new computer by copying all the relevant .tax files.
Q6: What if I can’t find my TurboTax files on the old computer?
If you’re unable to locate your TurboTax files, try using the search function on your computer, using the .tax file extension as a search term.
Q7: Are there any file size limitations for transferring my TurboTax files?
There are no specific file size limitations for transferring TurboTax files. However, it may take longer to transfer larger files.
Q8: Can I transfer my TurboTax software from the old computer to the new one?
You will need to reinstall TurboTax on your new computer even if you copy the software files from the old computer. It is important to install the most up-to-date version available from the official TurboTax website.
Q9: What should I do with my old computer after transferring the files?
After successfully transferring your TurboTax files, you have the option to keep, donate, or recycle your old computer.
Q10: Can I transfer my TurboTax files to a non-TurboTax software?
You cannot directly transfer TurboTax files to other tax software. However, you may be able to convert your TurboTax files to a compatible format using third-party software.
Q11: Can I access my transferred TurboTax files on multiple computers?
Yes, you can access your transferred TurboTax files on multiple computers as long as you have TurboTax installed on each computer.
Q12: What should I do if I encounter any issues during the file transfer?
If you face any difficulties or encounter errors while transferring your TurboTax files, it is recommended to contact TurboTax customer support for assistance. They can provide guidance tailored to your specific situation.