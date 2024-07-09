How to transfer office license to another computer?

If you have to switch to a new computer or want to share your Microsoft Office license with another device, you may wonder how to transfer your Office license. Thankfully, Microsoft offers the flexibility to transfer your Office license to another computer. In this article, we’ll walk you through the process of transferring your Office license and answer some related questions to assist you in this process.
The steps to transfer your Office license to another computer:
1. **Deactivate Office on the current computer**: Before transferring the license, deactivate Office on the existing computer by opening any Office application, going to “Account,” and selecting “Sign out.”
2. **Uninstall Office**: After deactivating your license, uninstall Office from the current computer. Go to “Control Panel,” select “Programs,” and choose “Uninstall a program.” Locate Microsoft Office, right-click, and select “Uninstall.”
3. **Check the number of licenses**: Ensure that you have available licenses to transfer. Open your Microsoft account on the web, navigate to “Services & subscriptions,” and verify the number of available licenses.
4. **Install Office on the new computer**: On the new computer, sign in to your Microsoft account and go to “Services & subscriptions.” Locate the Office product, click on “Install Office,” and select the desired installation options.
5. **Activate Office**: Open any Office application on the new computer, enter your Microsoft account credentials, and activate Office using the transferred license.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. Can I transfer my Office license to more than one computer?
No, you can only transfer your Office license to one computer at a time. To transfer it to another, you must deactivate it on the current computer first.
2. What happens if I forgot to deactivate Office on my old computer?
If you forget to deactivate Office, you might encounter activation issues on the new computer. In such cases, you can use the Office support website to manage your active installations.
3. Can I transfer my Office 365 subscription to a different Microsoft account?
Yes, you can transfer your Office 365 subscription to a different Microsoft account. However, this can only be done once every 90 days, and you will need to contact Microsoft Support for assistance.
4. Can I transfer my Office license to a Mac computer?
Yes, the process to transfer your Office license to a Mac computer is similar. Deactivate Office on the current computer, uninstall it, and then install and activate it on your Mac using your Microsoft account.
5. Can I use the same Office license on both my desktop and laptop simultaneously?
Yes, if you have multiple licenses available, you can use them on different devices at the same time. However, if you have only one license, you cannot use it on multiple devices simultaneously.
6. Can I transfer my Office license if my subscription has expired?
No, once your Office subscription expires, you can no longer transfer the license to another computer. You will need to renew your subscription to continue using the software.
7. Can I transfer my Office 2019 license if I purchased it as a one-time purchase?
Yes, if you purchased a retail or product key-based Office 2019 license, you can transfer it to another computer. However, you can only have one active installation at a time.
8. Can I transfer my Office license from a 32-bit to a 64-bit computer?
Yes, you can transfer your Office license from a 32-bit to a 64-bit computer or vice versa. The license is not tied to the architecture of the computer.
9. Can I transfer my Office license to a different operating system?
Yes, you can transfer your Office license to a different operating system. For example, you can transfer it from a Windows computer to a macOS computer or vice versa.
10. What happens to my data when I deactivate Office?
Deactivating Office does not delete or remove any of your data. Your files and documents will remain intact on your computer or cloud storage.
11. Can I transfer my Office license if I purchased it through a third-party retailer?
Yes, you can transfer your Office license if you purchased it through an authorized third-party retailer. The process remains the same as if you had directly purchased it from Microsoft.
12. Can I transfer my Office license to a computer without an internet connection?
While an internet connection is not mandatory for transferring the Office license, you need an internet connection to activate Office on the new computer. After activation, an internet connection is not required for using Office applications.
Transferring your Microsoft Office license to another computer is a simple and convenient process. By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily transfer your license, ensuring uninterrupted productivity on your new device.