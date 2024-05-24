How to transfer office 2016 license to a new computer?

Introduction
If you have purchased Microsoft Office 2016 and need to transfer the license to a new computer, this article will guide you through the process. By following the steps below, you can ensure that your Office 2016 license is successfully moved to your new device without any hassle.
Step-by-Step Guide
1. Uninstall Office from the Old Computer
Firstly, you need to uninstall Microsoft Office from the old computer. To do this, go to the Control Panel, select “Programs and Features,” find Microsoft Office 2016, and click on the uninstall option. This will remove Office from your old computer, but don’t worry, your license will remain intact.
2. Deactivate Office License
Once you have uninstalled Office from the old computer, it is essential to deactivate the license to make it available for activation on your new device. To deactivate the license, open any Office application (e.g., Word or Excel), click on “File,” select “Account,” and then click on “Deactivate Product.”
3. Sign in to Your Office Account
Next, sign in to your Microsoft Office account on your new computer. Open any Office application, click on “File,” select “Account,” and then click on “Sign In.” Enter your Microsoft account credentials to proceed.
4. Download and Install Office 2016
Once you are signed in, click on “File,” select “Account,” and then click on “Install Office.” Follow the on-screen instructions to download and install Office 2016 on your new computer. This will ensure that you have the latest version of Office with all the necessary updates.
5. Activate the License
After installing Office on your new computer, open any Office application and sign in with your Microsoft account. This will automatically activate your Office 2016 license on the new device, and you will be ready to use all the features and functionalities of Microsoft Office.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer my Office 2016 license to multiple computers?
No, the Office 2016 license can only be activated on one computer at a time.
2. Do I need to have an internet connection to transfer my license?
Yes, an internet connection is required to sign in and activate your Office 2016 license on the new computer.
3. What happens if I forget to deactivate my Office 2016 license?
If you forget to deactivate your license, you will have to contact Microsoft Support to resolve the issue.
4. Can I transfer my Office 2016 license to a Mac computer?
Yes, the process of transferring the license is the same for both Windows and Mac computers.
5. Can I transfer my Office 2016 license to a different Microsoft account?
Yes, you can transfer your license to a different Microsoft account by signing out and signing in with the new account on the new computer.
6. Can I transfer my Office 2016 license to a computer running an older version of Windows?
No, Office 2016 is only compatible with Windows 7 or later versions.
7. Can I transfer my Office 2016 license if I have lost my product key?
Yes, if you have purchased a digital license, you can retrieve your product key from your Microsoft account.
8. Can I transfer my Office 2016 license if I have a trial version installed?
Yes, you can transfer your license even if you have a trial version installed. Just follow the steps mentioned above.
9. Can I transfer my Office 2016 license to a computer without an optical drive?
Yes, you can download Office 2016 from the Microsoft website and install it on a computer without an optical drive.
10. Can I transfer my Office 2016 license to a computer with a different language?
Yes, the license transfer process is not dependent on the language of the operating system or Office installation.
11. Can I transfer my Office 2016 license to a virtual machine?
Yes, you can transfer your license to a virtual machine or a physical computer as long as you deactivate it on the previous device.
12. Can I transfer my Office 2016 license to a friend or family member?
No, the Office 2016 license is non-transferable and can only be used by the individual who purchased it.