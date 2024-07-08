How to Transfer Office 2013 License to a New Computer?
Office 2013 has been a reliable and widely used productivity suite for many years. However, transferring the license to a new computer can seem like a daunting task. Thankfully, it is a straightforward process if you follow the right steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring your Office 2013 license to a new computer.
Method 1: Using the Office Deactivation and Uninstallation Tool
If you have access to your old computer, you can use the Office Deactivation and Uninstallation Tool to transfer your license:
Step 1: Deactivate Office on the old computer
1. Open any Office application, such as Word or Excel.
2. Click on “File” and then select “Account”.
3. Under the “Product Information” section, click on “Sign Out”.
4. Close all Office applications to complete the deactivation process.
Step 2: Uninstall Office on the old computer
1. Press the “Windows” key + “R” to open the “Run” dialog box.
2. Type “appwiz.cpl” and press “Enter” to open the “Programs and Features” window.
3. Locate and select “Microsoft Office 2013” from the list.
4. Click on “Uninstall” and follow the prompts to complete the uninstallation process.
Step 3: Install Office on the new computer
1. On your new computer, sign in to your Microsoft Account linked to the Office 2013 license.
2. Visit the Microsoft Office webpage and sign in using your Microsoft Account credentials.
3. Download and run the Office 2013 installer.
4. Follow the on-screen instructions to install Office on your new computer.
Method 2: Contacting Microsoft Support
If you no longer have access to your old computer or encounter any issues with the above method, you can contact Microsoft Support for assistance. They will guide you through the process of transferring your Office 2013 license to a new computer.
FAQs:
Q1: Can I transfer my Office 2013 license to multiple computers?
No, the Office 2013 license allows installation on one computer only.
Q2: Can I transfer my Office 2013 license to a Mac computer?
No, Office 2013 is designed for Windows operating systems only. However, you can purchase Office for Mac separately.
Q3: Do I need to deactivate Office on the old computer before uninstalling?
No, deactivating Office before uninstalling is not mandatory. However, it is recommended to ensure a smooth license transfer.
Q4: Can I transfer my Office 2013 license to a computer running a different Windows version?
Yes, you can transfer your Office 2013 license to a computer running a different Windows version.
Q5: Can I transfer my Office 2013 license to another person?
No, Office licenses are non-transferable and tied to the original purchaser.
Q6: Is it possible to transfer only certain Office applications to the new computer?
No, the license transfer applies to the entire Office suite. You cannot transfer individual applications.
Q7: Do I need to have an internet connection to transfer the license?
Yes, an internet connection is required to sign out of Office on the old computer and sign in on the new computer.
Q8: Will I lose any data during the license transfer?
No, your files and data will not be affected by the license transfer process.
Q9: Can I transfer my license to Office 2016 or a newer version?
No, the transfer process is specific to Office 2013. You will need to follow a different process for newer versions of Office.
Q10: Can I transfer the license if I have an Office 365 subscription?
Yes, Office 365 subscriptions are tied to your Microsoft Account. Sign in to your Microsoft Account on the new computer to access your subscription.
Q11: Can I use the same license key on multiple computers simultaneously?
No, using the same license key on multiple computers simultaneously is a violation of Microsoft’s licensing terms.
Q12: Can I transfer my license if my old computer is no longer functional?
Yes, you can still transfer your license by contacting Microsoft Support and explaining your situation.
By following the above methods or consulting Microsoft Support if needed, you can easily transfer your Office 2013 license to a new computer. Enjoy the seamless productivity experience and continue working with Office 2013 on your new device!