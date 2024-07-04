How to transfer norton service to another computer?

Transferring your Norton service from one computer to another may seem like a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. Whether you are upgrading your computer or simply want to switch to a new one, Norton provides a smooth and hassle-free way to transfer your subscription and keep your digital life protected. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of transferring Norton service to another computer. So, let’s get started!
Step 1: Deactivating Norton on the Old Computer
To begin the transfer process, you need to deactivate Norton on the old computer. Here’s what you need to do:
1. Open the Norton application on your old computer.
2. Go to “My Norton” and click on “My Subscription” or “Renew.”
3. In the Subscription window, click on “Download” next to the device you want to remove.
4. Follow the on-screen prompts and select “Uninstall” to complete the deactivation process.
Step 2: Signing in to Norton on the New Computer
Now that you have deactivated Norton on the old computer, it’s time to sign in to your Norton account on the new computer. Here’s how:
1. On the new computer, open a web browser and visit the Norton website.
2. Click on “Sign In” located at the top right corner.
3. Enter your Norton account credentials and click on “Sign In.”
4. If you have enabled two-factor authentication, enter the verification code sent to your registered device.
Step 3: Downloading and Installing Norton on the New Computer
Once you have signed in to your Norton account, you can proceed with downloading and installing Norton on your new computer. Follow these instructions:
1. On the Norton website, click on “Download Norton” or “Download.”
2. The installer file will be downloaded to your computer. Open it to start the installation process.
3. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation. If prompted, enter your Norton account credentials again.
4. Once installed, Norton will automatically be activated using your existing subscription.
Step 4: Verifying the Subscription Transfer
To ensure that the subscription has been successfully transferred, perform the following steps:
1. Open the Norton application on the new computer.
2. Go to “My Norton” and click on “My Subscription” or “Renew.”
3. Verify that the subscription details match your existing subscription on the old computer.
Step 5: Removing Norton from the Old Computer (Optional)
After successfully transferring Norton to the new computer, you may choose to remove it from the old computer to avoid any conflicts or duplicate installations. Here’s what you can do:
1. Open the Norton application on the old computer.
2. Go to “My Norton” and click on “My Subscription” or “Renew.”
3. Select the option to “Download” and follow the on-screen prompts.
4. After downloading, run the installer and select “Uninstall” to remove Norton from the old computer.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my Norton subscription to multiple computers?
No, Norton subscriptions are limited to a specific number of devices. You will need to purchase additional licenses if you want to install Norton on multiple computers.
2. Can I transfer my Norton service to a Mac if it was previously used on a Windows computer?
Yes, Norton subscriptions allow you to transfer your service between different operating systems, such as Windows and Mac. Simply follow the steps mentioned above to transfer Norton to a new computer.
3. Will I lose my remaining subscription days during the transfer process?
No, transferring Norton service to another computer does not affect your remaining subscription days. Your subscription will continue from where it left off.
4. Do I need an active internet connection during the transfer process?
Yes, an active internet connection is required to sign in to your Norton account, download the Norton installer, and activate Norton on the new computer.
5. Can I transfer Norton service between different versions of the software?
Yes, you can transfer Norton service between different versions of the software. However, it is recommended to use the latest version available for optimal protection.
6. What should I do if I encounter any issues during the transfer process?
If you face any difficulties while transferring Norton service, you can contact Norton customer support for assistance. They will guide you through the process and help resolve any issues.
7. Can I transfer Norton service to a computer without uninstalling it from the old one?
No, transferring Norton service involves deactivating it on the old computer. However, you can have Norton installed on multiple devices but limit the active subscription to a specific number.
8. Will my custom Norton settings and preferences be transferred?
No, the transfer process only applies to your Norton subscription. Custom settings and preferences will not be automatically transferred and need to be reconfigured on the new computer.
9. Can I transfer a Norton subscription purchased through a third-party retailer?
Yes, Norton subscriptions purchased through authorized third-party retailers can be transferred by following the steps outlined in this article.
10. What happens if I forget to deactivate Norton on the old computer?
If you forget to deactivate Norton on the old computer, you can still sign in to your Norton account on the new computer and download Norton. It will automatically prompt you to transfer the remaining subscription days.
11. Can I transfer Norton service between different Norton products?
In most cases, Norton service can be transferred between different Norton products without any issues. However, it is recommended to consult Norton customer support to ensure compatibility.
12. Can I transfer Norton service to a computer running on a different operating system version?
Yes, Norton service can be transferred between computers running different versions of the same operating system, such as Windows 10 to Windows 7 or vice versa.