How to Transfer Netflix Downloads from iPhone to Computer?
Netflix has become a go-to platform for millions of people worldwide, allowing them to stream their favorite movies and shows on various devices. One of the convenient features Netflix offers is the ability to download content on your iPhone for offline viewing. However, if you want to transfer those downloaded Netflix videos to your computer, there are a few simple methods you can use. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to transfer Netflix downloads from your iPhone to your computer, ensuring you can enjoy your favorite content on a larger screen.
The process may seem a bit tricky at first, but with the right tools and techniques, it becomes a hassle-free task. In order to transfer your downloaded Netflix videos from your iPhone to your computer, you can follow these steps:
1. **Connect your iPhone to your computer:** Use a USB cable to connect your iPhone to your computer. Ensure that iTunes is installed on your computer and that it recognizes your device.
2. **Open iTunes:** Launch iTunes on your computer and wait for it to recognize your iPhone.
3. **Access your iPhone’s files:** In iTunes, click on the iPhone icon located at the top-left corner of the window. From there, navigate to “File Sharing” in the left-hand sidebar.
4. **Select Netflix from the app list:** Scroll down until you find Netflix in the list of apps under “File Sharing.” Click on it to see the files associated with the Netflix app.
5. **Select the videos to transfer:** Select the downloaded Netflix videos you want to transfer by checking the boxes next to them.
6. **Click “Save to:”** Click on the “Save to:” button and choose the desired location on your computer where you want to transfer the videos.
7. **Start the transfer:** Finally, click on the “Save” button and wait for the transfer process to complete. The time it takes will depend on the size of the files and the speed of your computer.
Congratulations! You have successfully transferred your Netflix downloads from your iPhone to your computer. Now you can enjoy your favorite movies and shows on a larger screen or save them for future offline viewing.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer Netflix downloads to any computer?
Yes, you can transfer Netflix downloads to any computer as long as you have iTunes installed and the necessary cables to connect your iPhone.
2. Can I transfer the downloaded Netflix videos to a Mac computer?
Absolutely! The steps mentioned above are applicable to both Windows and Mac computers.
3. Do I need to purchase any additional software to transfer Netflix downloads?
No, you do not need to purchase any additional software. iTunes and a USB cable are sufficient for the transfer process.
4. Can I transfer Netflix downloads from an iPad to a computer using the same method?
Yes, the same method can be used to transfer Netflix downloads from an iPad to a computer.
5. Are there any limitations to transferring Netflix downloads?
The ability to transfer Netflix downloads depends on the rights and restrictions of the downloaded content. Some videos may not be transferrable due to licensing agreements.
6. Can I transfer Netflix downloads to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer Netflix downloads to an external hard drive by selecting the drive as the destination folder during the transfer process.
7. Will transferring Netflix downloads affect my offline viewing capabilities on my iPhone?
No, transferring Netflix downloads to your computer will not affect your offline viewing capabilities on your iPhone. The videos will still be available for viewing on your device.
8. Can I transfer Netflix downloads to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer Netflix downloads to multiple computers following the same method outlined above.
9. Can I transfer Netflix downloads without using iTunes?
No, iTunes is required to transfer Netflix downloads from your iPhone to your computer.
10. Can I transfer Netflix downloads wirelessly?
No, the transfer process requires a physical connection between your iPhone and your computer using a USB cable.
11. Can I transfer Netflix downloads to a computer running Linux?
As of now, iTunes is not available for Linux, so directly transferring Netflix downloads to a Linux computer may not be possible.
12. Can I transfer Netflix downloads to my computer using cloud storage services?
Unfortunately, Netflix does not currently support direct transfer of downloaded videos to cloud storage services.