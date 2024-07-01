Nero 2017 is a popular multimedia software suite that allows users to burn, edit, and create various media files. If you have recently purchased a new computer and want to transfer Nero 2017 to it, this article will guide you through the process. With a few easy steps, you’ll be up and running with Nero 2017 on your new computer in no time.
How to transfer Nero 2017 to a new computer?
While transferring software to a new computer can sometimes be a daunting task, transferring Nero 2017 is relatively straightforward. Just follow these steps to successfully transfer Nero 2017 to a new computer:
1. **Uninstall Nero 2017 from your old computer** – Begin by uninstalling Nero 2017 from your previous computer. To do this, go to the Control Panel, find Nero 2017 in the list of installed programs, and select “Uninstall.” Follow the prompts to complete the uninstallation process.
2. **Deactivate Nero 2017** – Make sure to deactivate Nero 2017 on your old computer before moving it to the new one. Open Nero 2017, go to the Help menu, and select “Deactivate Product.” This will release the license, allowing you to activate it on the new computer.
3. **Backup Nero 2017 installation files** – Locate the installation files for Nero 2017 on your old computer. These files are usually stored in the “Program Files” or “Program Files (x86)” folder. Copy the entire Nero 2017 folder to an external storage device such as a USB drive or an external hard drive.
4. **Transfer Nero 2017 to the new computer** – Connect the external storage device to your new computer and copy the Nero 2017 folder from it to a location on your new computer. We recommend placing it in the same folder structure as before, such as “Program Files” or “Program Files (x86).”
5. **Install Nero 2017** – Run the setup file from the Nero 2017 folder on your new computer. Follow the installation prompts, and when asked to enter the serial number, provide the one you used for the previous installation.
6. **Activate Nero 2017** – Once Nero 2017 is installed, open the program. You will be prompted to activate it. Enter your serial number again, and Nero 2017 will connect to the internet to verify and activate your license. If you encounter any issues with activation, contact Nero customer support for assistance.
7. **Enjoy Nero 2017 on your new computer!** – After successfully activating Nero 2017, you can begin using it on your new computer. Your settings, preferences, and remaining licenses should all transfer seamlessly.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer Nero 2017 without uninstalling it from the old computer?
No, it is essential to uninstall Nero 2017 from your old computer to release the license before transferring it.
2. Can I transfer Nero 2017 to multiple new computers?
No, Nero licenses usually allow installation on a single computer only. You would need to purchase additional licenses for multiple computers.
3. How can I find the Nero 2017 installation files on my old computer?
The installation files for Nero 2017 are typically located in the “Program Files” or “Program Files (x86)” folder on your old computer.
4. Do I need an internet connection for transferring Nero 2017?
An internet connection is required to activate Nero 2017 on the new computer. However, it is not necessary for the transfer itself.
5. Can I transfer Nero 2017 to a Mac computer?
No, Nero 2017 is designed for Windows operating systems and is not compatible with Mac computers. Nero offers a separate version for Mac users.
6. Will my Nero 2017 settings transfer to the new computer?
Most settings and preferences should transfer when you install Nero 2017 on your new computer. However, backing up important settings is always recommended.
7. Can I transfer Nero 2017 to a different user account on the same computer?
Yes, you can transfer Nero 2017 to a different user account on the same computer by following the same transfer process outlined in this article.
8. Can I use the same serial number for reinstalling Nero 2017 on a new computer?
Yes, you can use the same serial number to reinstall Nero 2017 on a new computer. However, make sure to deactivate it on the old computer first.
9. What if I have lost my Nero 2017 serial number?
If you have lost your Nero 2017 serial number, you can try contacting Nero customer support for assistance in retrieving it.
10. Will my Nero 2017 plugins and additional features transfer as well?
Yes, any additional features, plugins, or purchased content should transfer along with Nero 2017 during the transfer process.
11. Will my Nero 2017 licenses transfer to the new computer?
Yes, any unused licenses you have for Nero 2017 should transfer to the new computer, allowing you to activate your software.
12. What should I do if I encounter issues during the transfer process?
If you encounter any issues during the transfer process, such as activation problems or installation errors, it is best to contact Nero customer support for assistance. They will be able to provide you with the necessary guidance to resolve any issues you may face.