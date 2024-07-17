With the ever-advancing technologies available to us today, it’s not uncommon to find ourselves in situations where we need to transfer our Windows 10 license to another computer. Whether you’ve upgraded to a new system or simply want to move your license for other reasons, the process can seem daunting. However, fear not! In this article, we’ll walk you through the steps to seamlessly transfer your Windows 10 license to another computer.
How to transfer my Windows 10 license to another computer?
Answer: Transferring your Windows 10 license to another computer is relatively simple if you follow these steps:
1. Deactivate Your Current License: On the computer that currently has the Windows 10 license, open the “Settings” app, go to “Update & Security,” then select “Activation” from the left-hand menu. Click on “Change product key” and enter the generic Windows 10 Pro product key: VK7JG-NPHTM-C97JM-9MPGT-3V66T. This will deactivate the license on the current computer.
2. Record Your Product Key: Before moving on, make sure you have your Windows 10 product key handy. You can usually find it on a sticker on the computer or in the confirmation email if you purchased a digital copy.
3. Install Windows on the New Computer: Install a fresh copy of Windows 10 on the new computer. You can create a bootable USB drive using the Media Creation Tool from the Microsoft website.
4. Skip Product Key Input During Installation: When prompted for a product key during the installation process, click on “I don’t have a product key.” Windows will continue to install, and you can enter your product key later.
5. Activate Windows 10: Once Windows 10 is installed, open the “Settings” app, go to “Update & Security,” and select “Activation” from the left-hand menu. Click on “Change product key” and enter the product key you recorded earlier. Windows will now activate your license on the new computer.
Now that you know how to transfer your Windows 10 license to another computer, let’s address some frequently asked questions related to this topic:
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my Windows 10 license if I upgraded from a previous version of Windows?
Yes, you can transfer your Windows 10 license even if you upgraded from a previous version of Windows, as long as the previous version was properly activated.
2. Do I need an internet connection to transfer my license?
Yes, you need an internet connection to deactivate the license on the current computer and activate it on the new one.
3. Can I transfer my license an unlimited number of times?
Microsoft allows transferring a retail license to a different computer only a limited number of times. However, OEM licenses are typically tied to the original computer and cannot be transferred.
4. Do I need to uninstall Windows from my old computer?
You don’t necessarily need to uninstall Windows from your old computer, but it’s recommended to do so to avoid any licensing conflicts.
5. Can I transfer my license to a virtual machine?
If you have a retail license, you can transfer it to a virtual machine. However, OEM licenses are typically non-transferable to virtual machines.
6. Can I use the same product key on multiple computers simultaneously?
No, a single Windows 10 product key can only be used to activate one computer at a time.
7. What happens if I exceed the allowed number of license transfers?
If you exceed the allowed number of license transfers, you may need to contact Microsoft’s support to resolve the issue.
8. Can I transfer my license to a different edition of Windows?
Yes, you can transfer your license between different editions of Windows 10 (e.g., Pro to Home or vice versa), as long as it’s within the same device family.
9. Can I transfer my license to a friend or family member?
Yes, you can transfer your license to a friend or family member, as long as you are no longer using it on your own computer.
10. Why is it important to properly deactivate my license?
Deactivating your license ensures that you stay within the terms of Microsoft’s licensing agreement and prevents any potential conflicts with activation on the new computer.
11. What happens if I don’t have the original product key?
If you purchased a Windows 10 license and don’t have the original product key, you can try recovering it using third-party software or contacting Microsoft support for assistance.
12. Can I transfer my license if my computer is no longer functioning?
If your computer is no longer functioning, you can’t directly transfer your license. However, you may be able to reach out to Microsoft support for assistance in such cases.
Now armed with this knowledge, transferring your Windows 10 license to another computer should be a breeze. Remember to follow the steps carefully, record your product key, and ensure you have a stable internet connection for a smooth license activation process.