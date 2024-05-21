How to transfer my ui ffxiv to new computer?

Transferring your user interface (UI) settings from one computer to another can be a seamless process, and it ensures that you can enjoy the same personalized experience in Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) on your new machine. Whether you’ve upgraded your hardware or simply want to switch to a new computer, it’s essential to know how to transfer your UI settings. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps, ensuring that you can easily transfer your UI settings in FFXIV to your new computer.
How to transfer my UI FFXIV to a new computer?
**Answer:** Transferring your UI settings in FFXIV to a new computer is a relatively straightforward process. Follow these steps to accomplish the task:
1. **Locate the UI settings folder**: On your current computer, navigate to the folder where FFXIV stores your UI settings. The default location is “Documents/My Games/FINAL FANTASY XIV – A Realm Reborn.”
2. **Copy the UI settings folder**: Once you’ve found the UI settings folder, copy it to an external storage device, such as a USB drive or an external hard drive.
3. **Transfer the folder to the new computer**: Connect the external storage device to your new computer and copy the UI settings folder into the same location as mentioned in step 1.
4. **Launch FFXIV on the new computer**: Start up FFXIV on your new computer and check if your UI settings have been successfully transferred.
It’s important to note that the process mentioned above only covers the transfer of UI settings and configuration files. If you wish to transfer other game-related files, such as in-game screenshots or mods, you will need to locate and transfer these files separately.
What other files can be transferred alongside my UI settings?
You can transfer additional files such as your hotbar configuration, macros, gearsets, keybinds, and gamepad settings.
Can I transfer my UI settings between different operating systems?
Yes, you can transfer your UI settings between different operating systems such as Windows and macOS.
Will my UI settings be exactly the same on the new computer?
In most cases, your UI settings should be identical on the new computer. However, slight differences in resolution or screen size may require minor adjustments.
What if I have customized my UI settings in a non-default folder?
If you have previously customized your UI settings in a different folder, you will need to locate that folder and transfer it instead.
Do I need to have FFXIV installed on the new computer before transferring my UI settings?
No, you do not need to have FFXIV installed on the new computer. Simply copying the UI settings folder will be enough, and you can install the game later.
Can I transfer my UI settings while keeping them intact on the original computer?
Yes, copying the UI settings folder will create a duplicate on the new computer while leaving the original intact. This ensures that your UI settings remain intact on the original computer.
What should I do if my transferred UI settings do not work on the new computer?
If your transferred UI settings do not work properly, delete the UI settings folder on the new computer and repeat the transfer process. This should resolve any issues.
Can I transfer my UI settings without an external storage device?
If both computers are connected to the same network, you can transfer the UI settings folder directly through a local network connection.
Is there any software available to simplify the transfer process?
While there is no official software provided by Square Enix for this purpose, some third-party tools may assist in simplifying the transfer process.
Do I need administrator privileges to transfer the UI settings folder?
Administrator privileges are not required to transfer the UI settings folder. However, make sure you have read and write permissions in both the source and destination locations.
Can I transfer my UI settings between FFXIV versions?
Yes, you can typically transfer your UI settings between different versions of FFXIV. However, in some cases, significant changes to UI functionality may require minor adjustments to your settings.
What happens if I skip transferring my UI settings?
If you skip transferring your UI settings, you will lose any personalized configurations and will need to set up your UI from scratch on your new computer.