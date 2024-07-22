How to transfer my solidworkds licence when I change computer?

If you’re a SolidWorks user who is planning to change your computer, you may be wondering how to transfer your SolidWorks license to your new device. Well, worry not! In this article, we’ll guide you through the process and answer some frequently asked questions related to SolidWorks license transfer.
How to Transfer My SolidWorks License?
Transferring your SolidWorks license to a new computer is a relatively straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to successfully transfer your license:
1. **Deactivate Your License:** Before you move to your new computer, it’s essential to deactivate your current SolidWorks license on the old machine. Open SolidWorks, go to Help > Deactivate Licenses, and choose the appropriate option to deactivate your license.
2. **Uninstall SolidWorks:** Once your license is deactivated, uninstall SolidWorks from your old computer using the standard uninstallation procedure. This step ensures that your license is no longer tied to the old machine.
3. **Install SolidWorks on the New Computer:** Install SolidWorks on your new computer using the installation files or installation disc provided by SolidWorks. Ensure that you have administrative rights on your new computer to complete the installation process smoothly.
4. **Activate Your License:** Once SolidWorks is successfully installed on your new computer, open the software and choose the activation option. Enter your SolidWorks license key when prompted, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation process. It’s important to note that you may need an internet connection for the activation.
5. **Verify License Transfer:** After completing the activation, verify whether the license transfer was successful by using SolidWorks on your new computer. You should now have access to all the features and functionality of SolidWorks.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer my SolidWorks license multiple times?
Yes, you can transfer your SolidWorks license multiple times. However, it’s advisable to contact your SolidWorks reseller or customer support to ensure compliance with the licensing terms and conditions.
2. Can I transfer a network license to a different computer?
Yes, transferring a network license to a different computer follows a similar process. You need to deactivate the license on the existing computer and reactivate it on the new one. Contact your company’s SolidWorks administrator or IT department for assistance.
3. Can I transfer my SolidWorks license between different operating systems?
Yes, you can transfer your SolidWorks license between different operating systems. However, note that each license is specific to a particular operating system version, so you may need to check the compatibility and availability of your license for the target operating system.
4. Can I transfer my SolidWorks license to someone else?
Yes, you can transfer your SolidWorks license to another user or company, but you’ll need to follow the official transfer process provided by SolidWorks. Contact your SolidWorks reseller or customer support to initiate the license transfer.
5. Can I use my SolidWorks license on multiple computers simultaneously?
Generally, SolidWorks licenses are based on a single-seat agreement, which allows you to use the software on one computer at a time. If you require multiple installations, you may need to purchase additional licenses or explore SolidWorks’ network licensing options.
6. Can I transfer my SolidWorks license if I no longer have access to my old computer?
If you don’t have access to your old computer, you won’t be able to deactivate the license. In such cases, it’s best to contact SolidWorks customer support or your reseller for assistance regarding license retrieval and transfer.
7. Can I transfer my SolidWorks Student Edition license?
SolidWorks Student Edition licenses are usually non-transferable. These licenses are intended for student use only and are associated with educational institutions. Be sure to check the license agreement for specific terms regarding the transfer of your Student Edition license.
8. How long does the SolidWorks license transfer process take?
The transfer process is typically quick and can be completed within a few minutes, provided you have a stable internet connection. However, the actual transfer time may vary depending on your computer’s performance and the license verification process.
9. Will I lose any data or settings during the license transfer?
No, the license transfer process shouldn’t affect your data or settings. However, it’s always a good practice to back up your important SolidWorks files and settings before performing any license transfer or software installations.
10. Can I use SolidWorks without an internet connection after license transfer?
Yes, you can use SolidWorks without an internet connection after the license transfer. Once the license is activated on your new computer, you can continue using SolidWorks offline. However, periodic online connectivity may be required for license verification.
11. Why should I deactivate my license before changing computers?
Deactivating your license before changing computers is crucial to ensure compliance with SolidWorks’ licensing terms and conditions. It allows you to free up the license on one computer and activate it on another, preventing any licensing disputes or conflicts.
12. How can I check if my license transfer was successful?
You can verify the successful transfer of your SolidWorks license by launching the software on your new computer. If you have access to all the features and can use SolidWorks without any issues, the license transfer was successful. If you encounter any problems, contact SolidWorks customer support for assistance.
In conclusion, transferring your SolidWorks license when changing computers is a simple process involving deactivation on the old computer and activation on the new one. Following the steps outlined in this article will help you smoothly transition your license to your new computer and continue using SolidWorks without any interruptions.