How to transfer my avg to new computer?

Transferring AVG to a new computer ensures that you continue to have reliable protection against various cyber threats. Whether you have purchased a new computer or simply want to upgrade your existing one, this article will guide you through the process of transferring your AVG antivirus software. Let’s get started!
The Importance of Transferring AVG to a New Computer
When you purchase or switch to a new computer, it’s crucial to transfer your AVG antivirus software to ensure that your new device remains protected. AVG provides robust security measures, including antivirus scanning, real-time protection, firewall, and malware removal tools. By transferring your AVG to the new computer, you can maintain these essential security features and keep your data safe from potential threats.
Steps to Transfer AVG to a New Computer
1. **Deactivate AVG on the old computer**: Begin by deactivating AVG on your old computer. Open the AVG user interface, go to “My AVG” -> “My Subscriptions,” and click on “Deactivate” next to the product you want to transfer.
2. **Uninstall AVG from the old computer**: After deactivating AVG, proceed to uninstall the software from your old computer. Open the “Control Panel,” navigate to “Programs” or “Programs and Features,” locate AVG, right-click on it, and select “Uninstall.”
3. **Download AVG on the new computer**: Visit the official AVG website using your new computer and download the latest version of the AVG software.
4. **Install AVG on the new computer**: Once the download is complete, locate the setup file, double-click on it, and follow the on-screen instructions to install AVG on your new computer.
5. **Activate AVG on the new computer**: Launch AVG on the new computer, click on “Enter a valid activation code,” and enter your existing AVG license code. If you have subscribed to AVG directly, you can find the license code in your purchase confirmation email or your AVG account.
6. **Run updates**: After activating AVG on the new computer, ensure that you run all available updates to have the latest virus definitions and program features.
7. **Perform a full system scan**: To ensure your new computer is clean, initiate a full system scan with AVG. This will scan your entire system for any potential threats or malware.
Frequently Asked Questions about Transferring AVG to a New Computer
1. Can I transfer my AVG license to multiple computers?
No, an AVG license is generally valid for installation on a single computer.
2. Can I transfer my AVG subscription to someone else?
No, AVG subscriptions are non-transferable and can only be used by the original purchaser.
3. Can I transfer my AVG to a new computer without deactivating it on the old one?
No, it is essential to deactivate AVG on the old computer before installing it on a new one.
4. Can I use my existing AVG account on the new computer?
Yes, you can use your existing AVG account to manage your subscription and access additional features on the new computer.
5. Can I transfer AVG from a Mac to a Windows computer?
No, AVG software is platform-specific. You will need to download the appropriate version for the target operating system.
6. How can I ensure a smooth transfer of my AVG settings?
During the installation process, AVG will offer an option to import settings from another AVG installation. You can choose this option to transfer your settings.
7. Will transferring AVG remove any malware or viruses on the new computer?
Transferring AVG to a new computer will not automatically remove existing malware or viruses. To ensure your new computer is clean, perform a full system scan after installation.
8. Can I transfer AVG using an external storage device?
While it is technically possible to transfer AVG using an external storage device, it is recommended to download the latest version directly from the official AVG website to ensure you have the most up-to-date software.
9. What should I do if I encounter issues during the transfer process?
If you face any issues while transferring AVG, such as activation or installation problems, visit the AVG support website for troubleshooting guidelines or contact their customer support.
10. Will transferring AVG to a new computer affect my subscription validity?
No, transferring AVG to a new computer will not impact your subscription validity. You can continue to use the remaining subscription period on the new device.
11. Do I need an internet connection to transfer AVG to a new computer?
Yes, an internet connection is required to download and activate AVG on the new computer.
12. Can I transfer AVG from a trial version to a full version on a new computer?
Yes, if you are using a trial version of AVG, you can transfer it to a new computer and activate it with a valid license code to unlock the full version features.
Now that you know how to transfer AVG to a new computer, you can ensure uninterrupted protection against potential threats while enjoying optimal security on your new device. Remember to always keep your antivirus software up to date for the best results. Stay safe!