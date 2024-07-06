How to transfer music from Samsung s9 to computer?

Transferring music from your Samsung S9 to your computer is a simple and convenient way to create backups, free up storage space, or simply enjoy your favorite tunes on a larger screen. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of transferring music from your Samsung S9 to your computer, ensuring that you can easily access your music whenever you desire.
The Traditional Way: USB Cable
The most common method to transfer music from your Samsung S9 to your computer is by using a USB cable. Follow these steps to transfer your favorite songs effortlessly:
Step 1: Connect your Samsung S9 to your computer
Using a USB cable, connect your Samsung S9 to your computer. Ensure that the cable is securely plugged into both devices.
Step 2: Enable file transfer mode
On your Samsung S9, swipe down from the top of the screen to access the notification panel. Tap on the USB connection option and select “File transfer” or “Transfer files” mode.
Step 3: Open your computer’s file explorer
On your computer, open the file explorer or file manager application. If you are using a Windows computer, navigate to “This PC” or “My Computer.” For Mac users, the computer icon can be found on the desktop or in the side toolbar.
Step 4: Access your Samsung S9
Locate your Samsung S9 in the file explorer or file manager application. It is usually listed under “Devices and drives” or with the name of your phone.
Step 5: Open the internal storage
Double-click on your Samsung S9 to open its internal storage. You will find various folders containing your phone’s data.
Step 6: Locate the music folder
Look for the “Music” folder within your Samsung S9’s internal storage. This folder holds all the music files stored on your device.
Step 7: Select the songs to transfer
Browse through the music files and select the songs you wish to transfer to your computer. You can choose multiple songs by holding down the Ctrl (Windows) or Command (Mac) key while selecting.
Step 8: Copy the selected songs
Right-click on the selected songs and choose the “Copy” option from the context menu.
Step 9: Paste the songs to your computer
Navigate to the desired location on your computer where you want to transfer the songs. Right-click on the empty space and select “Paste” to copy the selected songs from your Samsung S9 to your computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer music wirelessly from my Samsung S9 to my computer?
Yes, you can transfer music wirelessly by using special software or cloud storage services like Google Drive and Dropbox.
2. What if I can’t find the “Music” folder on my Samsung S9?
If you don’t have a dedicated “Music” folder, look for a folder named “Media” or “Audio” where your music files might be stored.
3. Can I transfer music from my Samsung S9 to a Mac using the USB cable?
Yes, the process is the same on both Windows and Mac computers when using a USB cable.
4. How long does it take to transfer music from Samsung S9 to a computer?
The transfer speed depends on the number and size of the music files being transferred. It can range from a few seconds to several minutes.
5. Can I transfer music from my computer to Samsung S9 using the same method?
Yes, the same method can be used to transfer music from your computer to your Samsung S9 by reversing the steps.
6. Is it possible to transfer music from Samsung S9 to a computer without a USB cable?
Yes, you can transfer music wirelessly by using apps like AirDroid or by sending the files via email.
7. Can I transfer music from Samsung S9 to multiple computers simultaneously?
No, you can only transfer music to one computer at a time using a USB cable.
8. Will transferring music from Samsung S9 to my computer delete the files from my phone?
No, transferring music from your Samsung S9 to your computer will create a copy of the files and leave the original files intact on your phone.
9. What file formats are supported for music transfer?
The most common music file formats, such as MP3, AAC, FLAC, and WAV, are supported for transfer.
10. Can I transfer music from streaming apps like Spotify or Apple Music?
Songs downloaded from streaming apps are often encrypted and cannot be transferred directly. However, some apps allow you to download songs for offline listening, which can then be transferred to your computer.
11. Do I need special software to transfer music from Samsung S9 to my computer?
No, the method described above does not require any special software. The file explorer or file manager on your computer is sufficient to transfer the music files.
12. Can I organize my transferred music files on my computer?
Yes, after transferring the music files to your computer, you can create folders, rename files, and organize your music library according to your preferences.