Transferring music from your Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge to your computer can be a convenient way to create backup copies, organize your music collection, or simply enjoy your favorite tunes on a larger screen. In this article, we will walk you through the process of transferring music from your S7 Edge to your computer, as well as answer some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to Transfer Music from S7 Edge to Computer?
The answer is simple: You can transfer music from your S7 Edge to your computer using either a USB cable or a software program. Let’s explore both methods:
1. Using a USB cable:
– Connect your S7 Edge to your computer using a USB cable.
– On your phone, hover your finger from the top of the screen to access the notification panel.
– Tap the USB charging prompt and select “Transfer files” or “File transfer” mode.
– On your computer, open File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac).
– Locate your S7 Edge in the list of devices and open it.
– Navigate to the “Music” folder on your phone.
– Select the music files you want to transfer and copy them.
– Paste the music files into a folder on your computer.
2. Using a software program:
– Install Samsung Smart Switch on your computer (available for Windows and Mac).
– Connect your S7 Edge to your computer using a USB cable.
– Open Samsung Smart Switch and click on the “Backup” option.
– Select the “Music” category and choose the music files you want to transfer.
– Click on the “Backup” button and wait for the process to complete.
– Once the backup is done, you can find your music files in the designated backup folder on your computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer music wirelessly from my S7 Edge to my computer?
Yes, you can transfer music wirelessly using Samsung Smart Switch. Simply install the Smart Switch app on both your phone and computer, connect them to the same Wi-Fi network, and follow the on-screen instructions.
2. Can I transfer music from my S7 Edge to a Mac computer using AirDroid?
Yes, you can use AirDroid to transfer music from your S7 Edge to a Mac computer wirelessly. Install the AirDroid app on your phone, sign in to your AirDroid account, open the web client on your Mac, and follow the instructions to transfer music.
3. Are there any third-party software programs for transferring music?
Yes, besides Samsung Smart Switch, you can also use software programs like Google Play Music Manager or iMusic to transfer music from your S7 Edge to your computer.
4. Can I transfer music from my S7 Edge to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer music from your S7 Edge to multiple computers using the same methods mentioned earlier. Just connect your phone to each computer and follow the appropriate steps.
5. Can I transfer music from my S7 Edge to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer music from your S7 Edge to an external hard drive by connecting the hard drive to your computer and following the same transfer methods as mentioned earlier.
6. Does transferring music from my S7 Edge to a computer delete it from my phone?
No, transferring music from your S7 Edge to a computer does not delete it from your phone. It simply creates a copy on your computer, allowing you to free up space on your phone or create backups.
7. How do I transfer music from my S7 Edge to iTunes?
To transfer music from your S7 Edge to iTunes, connect your phone to your computer, open File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac), locate your S7 Edge, navigate to the “Music” folder, select the music files, copy them, open iTunes, and paste them into your iTunes library.
8. Can I transfer music from my S7 Edge to a CD?
Yes, you can transfer music from your S7 Edge to a CD by first transferring the music files to your computer and then using CD burning software to create an audio CD.
9. Can I transfer music from streaming apps like Spotify or Apple Music?
No, you cannot directly transfer music from streaming apps like Spotify or Apple Music to your computer. These apps have restrictions in place to prevent unauthorized copying of copyrighted music.
10. Can I transfer music to my S7 Edge from another computer?
Yes, you can transfer music to your S7 Edge from another computer using the same methods as mentioned earlier. Connect your phone to the computer, navigate to the music files, copy them, and paste them into the “Music” folder on your S7 Edge.
11. Can I transfer music from my S7 Edge to a USB flash drive?
Yes, you can transfer music from your S7 Edge to a USB flash drive by connecting the flash drive to your computer, copying the music files from your phone, and pasting them onto the flash drive.
12. How do I transfer music from my S7 Edge to an iPhone?
To transfer music from your S7 Edge to an iPhone, you will need to transfer the music from your S7 Edge to your computer using one of the methods mentioned earlier, and then use iTunes or a third-party software program to transfer the music from your computer to your iPhone.