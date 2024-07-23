**How to transfer music from my iPhone onto my computer?**
Transferring music from your iPhone onto your computer can be a useful way to free up storage space, create backups, or simply enjoy your favorite songs on a larger screen. While Apple restricts direct transfers, there are several methods you can use to accomplish this task. In this article, we will explore some of the most commonly used techniques to transfer music from your iPhone onto your computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer music from my iPhone to my computer without using iTunes?
Yes, there are other methods to transfer music from your iPhone to your computer without using iTunes. We will discuss some alternatives below.
2. Method 1: Using the iTunes Software
To transfer music from your iPhone to your computer using iTunes, follow these steps:
Step 1: Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
Step 2: Open iTunes on your computer.
Step 3: Click on the device icon that appears in iTunes.
Step 4: Go to the “Music” tab and select the songs you want to transfer.
Step 5: Click “Apply” to start the transfer process.
3. Method 2: Using Third-Party Software
There are various third-party software tools available that can help you transfer music from your iPhone to your computer, such as iExplorer, iMazing, or Syncios. These tools often provide more flexibility compared to iTunes.
4. Method 3: Email or Messaging Apps
Another option is to use email or messaging apps to send the songs to yourself. However, keep in mind that this method is more suitable for a small number of tracks due to limitations on attachment sizes.
5. Method 4: Cloud Storage Services
Save your music on cloud storage services like iCloud, Dropbox, or Google Drive. You can then access and download the songs to your computer from these platforms.
6. Can I transfer my purchased music from my iPhone to my computer?
Yes, iTunes allows you to transfer music you have purchased from the iTunes Store. Simply follow the method 1 mentioned above, and your purchased music will be transferred successfully.
7. How can I transfer non-purchased music?
For non-purchased music, you will need to use third-party software or one of the alternative methods mentioned earlier.
8. Is it legal to transfer music from iPhone to computer?
Yes, it is legal to transfer your own music from your iPhone to your computer for personal use.
9. How to transfer music from iPhone to Windows computer?
The methods mentioned above, such as using iTunes or third-party software, are applicable for Windows computers as well.
10. Can I transfer music from iPhone to Mac computer?
Yes, the methods discussed in this article can be applied to both Windows and Mac computers.
11. What if my computer doesn’t recognize my iPhone?
If your computer doesn’t recognize your iPhone, try using a different USB cable, ensuring the USB port is working correctly, or restarting both devices.
12. Can I transfer music from my iPhone onto multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer music from your iPhone onto multiple computers. Simply repeat the steps mentioned in the methods above on each computer you wish to transfer the music to.
In conclusion, transferring music from your iPhone onto your computer offers several benefits and can be achieved through various methods. Whether you prefer using iTunes, third-party software, or alternative methods like cloud storage or email apps, choose the one that suits your needs best. Now that you know how to transfer music from your iPhone onto your computer, you can enjoy your favorite tracks anytime, anywhere!