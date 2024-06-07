Transferring music between iPhones can be a hassle, especially if you have a large music library. Fortunately, with the help of a computer, this process becomes much easier. In this article, we will guide you through the steps of transferring your music from one iPhone to another using a computer. So, let’s get started!
Requirements
Before we begin, make sure you have the following requirements:
– Two iPhones: the one you want to transfer music from (source iPhone) and the one you want to transfer music to (target iPhone).
– A computer (Mac or Windows) with the latest version of iTunes installed.
– Lightning to USB cable(s) to connect both iPhones to the computer.
How to transfer music from iPhone to iPhone with computer?
The process to transfer music from iPhone to iPhone with a computer involves using iTunes. Follow these steps:
1. Connect your source iPhone to your computer using a Lightning to USB cable.
2. Launch iTunes on your computer. If it doesn’t open automatically, manually open it.
3. Click on the iPhone icon located in the upper-left corner of the iTunes window.
4. Navigate to the “Music” tab in the left sidebar of the iTunes window.
5. Check the “Sync Music” option and ensure that your entire music library or selected playlists are selected.
6. Click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button to initiate the synchronization process.
7. Once the synchronization is complete, disconnect your source iPhone from the computer.
Now, let’s move on to transferring the music to your target iPhone:
8. Connect your target iPhone to the computer using another Lightning to USB cable.
9. When iTunes recognizes the target iPhone, click on its icon in the upper-left corner of the iTunes window.
10. Navigate to the “Music” tab in the left sidebar.
11. Check the “Sync Music” option and choose whether you want to sync your entire music library or only selected playlists.
12. Click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button to initiate the synchronization process.
13. Wait for the synchronization to finish and disconnect your target iPhone from the computer.
That’s it! You have successfully transferred music from one iPhone to another using your computer and iTunes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer music from iPhone to iPhone using only the iCloud?
No, iCloud does not provide a direct way to transfer music between iPhones. It mainly syncs purchased music from iTunes, but it does not transfer non-purchased songs or playlists.
2. Can I transfer music from iPhone to iPhone without a computer?
Yes, you can transfer music between iPhones without a computer using various third-party apps that allow wireless transfer, such as AirDrop or cloud storage services like Dropbox or Google Drive.
3. Does transferring music with iTunes overwrite the existing music on the target iPhone?
Yes, unless you’ve selected the option to sync only specific playlists, syncing music with iTunes will replace the existing music on the target iPhone with the music from the source iPhone.
4. Do I need an internet connection to transfer music between iPhones using iTunes?
No, an internet connection is not required to transfer music using iTunes as the transfer is done locally between the iPhones and the computer.
5. Can I transfer music from an iPhone to a computer, then to another iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer music from an iPhone to a computer using the same process mentioned above, and then sync that music from the computer to another iPhone using iTunes.
6. Is there a limit to the amount of music I can transfer between iPhones?
There is no specific limit to the amount of music you can transfer between iPhones using iTunes, as long as you have enough storage space available on the target iPhone.
7. Can I transfer music from an old iPhone to a new iPhone directly?
Yes, you can directly transfer music from an old iPhone to a new iPhone using the process outlined in this article.
8. Will transferring music from iPhone to iPhone also transfer album artwork and metadata?
Yes, syncing music using iTunes will transfer album artwork and metadata along with the songs to the target iPhone.
9. Can I transfer music from iPhone to iPhone using a Windows computer?
Yes, the process of transferring music from iPhone to iPhone using iTunes is the same for both Mac and Windows computers.
10. What if I don’t want to sync my entire music library, but only a few selected songs?
In iTunes, instead of selecting the “Sync Music” option, choose the option to sync selected playlists, artists, albums, or genres, and manually select the specific songs you want to transfer.
11. Do I need the latest version of iTunes to transfer music between iPhones?
It is always recommended to have the latest version of iTunes installed on your computer to ensure compatibility and access to the latest features.
12. Can I transfer music from iPhone to iPhone using a third-party software?
Yes, there are third-party software programs available that can help you transfer music between iPhones, but make sure to choose a reputable and reliable program.