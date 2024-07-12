How to transfer music from iPad to computer without itunes?

Are you someone who loves to listen to music on your iPad but finds it difficult to manage your music collection? Have you ever wondered if there’s a way to transfer music from your iPad to your computer without using iTunes? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we will explore some simple methods that allow you to transfer your favorite songs from your iPad to your computer hassle-free, without relying on iTunes.
The Solution: iMazing
One of the most reliable and user-friendly software to transfer music from your iPad to your computer is iMazing. This powerful software enables you to manage all your iOS devices effortlessly and transfer content between them. Here is how you can use iMazing to transfer music from your iPad to your computer:
1. Download and install iMazing: Visit the iMazing website and download the software on your computer. Follow the installation instructions to set it up properly.
2. Connect your iPad to your computer: Use a lightning cable to connect your iPad to your computer. Launch iMazing, and it will detect your device automatically.
3. Select your iPad: In the iMazing interface, choose your iPad from the list of devices.
4. Choose the music you want to transfer: Click on the “Music” tab in iMazing and select the songs or playlists you wish to transfer to your computer.
5. Export your music: Click on the “Export to folder” button and choose a location on your computer where you want to save the exported music files.
6. Start the transfer: Once you’ve selected the destination folder, click “Export” to initiate the transfer process. iMazing will transfer your music from iPad to computer quickly and efficiently.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer music from my iPad to my computer without using iTunes?
Yes, you can transfer music from your iPad to your computer without using iTunes by using third-party software like iMazing.
2. Is iMazing a free software?
iMazing offers a free trial version, but for full access to all its features, you’ll need to purchase a license.
3. Will iMazing transfer all types of music files?
Yes, iMazing supports the transfer of various music file formats such as MP3, AAC, WAV, and more.
4. Can I transfer music from my iPad to multiple computers using iMazing?
Yes, iMazing allows you to transfer music from your iPad to multiple computers without any restrictions.
5. Is iMazing compatible with both Windows and Mac?
Yes, iMazing is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems.
6. Can I transfer music from my iPad to my computer wirelessly?
No, iMazing requires a wired connection between your iPad and computer for the music transfer process.
7. Will iMazing erase the music from my iPad during the transfer?
No, iMazing only copies the music files from your iPad to your computer without deleting any data from your device.
8. Can I transfer music from my iPad to specific folders on my computer?
Yes, with iMazing, you can choose the destination folder on your computer where you want to transfer the music files.
9. Can I transfer purchased music from my iPad to the computer without iTunes?
Yes, iMazing allows you to transfer both purchased and non-purchased music from your iPad to your computer without iTunes.
10. Does iMazing support the transfer of music from iPhone or iPod touch as well?
Yes, iMazing supports the transfer of music from all iOS devices including iPhone and iPod touch.
11. Can I transfer music from my computer to my iPad using iMazing?
Yes, iMazing enables you to transfer music from your computer to your iPad as well.
12. What other features does iMazing offer?
Besides music transfer, iMazing also allows you to manage your photos, contacts, messages, apps, and perform backups and restores for your iOS devices.