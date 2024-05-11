How to transfer movies from iPad to computer with itunes?

If you’re an avid movie lover, you may have a collection of movies on your iPad that you’d like to transfer to your computer. Whether it’s to free up space on your iPad or to have a backup of your favorite films, transferring movies from your iPad to your computer can be done easily with iTunes. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process step-by-step.
Transferring Movies from iPad to Computer with iTunes
1. Connect your iPad to your computer: Start by connecting your iPad to your computer using a USB cable. Launch iTunes if it doesn’t open automatically.
2. Trust your computer: If it’s the first time you’re connecting your iPad to the computer, you may need to trust the computer on your iPad’s screen to establish a secure connection.
3. Access your iPad in iTunes: Once the connection is established, your iPad will appear as a device icon in the upper-left corner of the iTunes window. Click on the device icon to access your iPad’s summary page.
4. Navigate to “File Sharing”: In the left-hand menu of the Summary page, click on “File Sharing” under the “Settings” section.
5. Select the movie app: A list of apps installed on your iPad that support file sharing will appear on the right side of the iTunes window. Choose the app that contains the movies you want to transfer.
6. Choose the movies: Once you’ve selected the app, you’ll see the files associated with it. Select the movies you want to transfer by clicking on them.
7. Transfer the movies: Click on the “Save to” button to choose a location on your computer where the movies will be transferred. Then, click on the “Save” button to begin transferring the selected movies from your iPad to your computer.
8. Monitor the transfer progress: You can monitor the transfer progress in the iTunes window. It’s essential to keep your iPad connected until the transfer is complete.
9. Locate the transferred movies: Once the transfer is finished, you can find the movies on your computer in the location you selected earlier.
10. Enjoy your movies: With the movies now on your computer, you can watch them using your preferred media player or transfer them to other devices if desired.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer purchased movies from my iPad to the computer?
Yes, you can transfer both purchased and non-purchased movies from your iPad to the computer using iTunes.
2. Can I transfer movies from my iPad to a different iTunes library?
Yes, you can transfer movies from your iPad to a different iTunes library, as long as you have authorized the new computer with your Apple ID.
3. Can I transfer movies from iPad to computer using other software besides iTunes?
Yes, there are alternative third-party software you can use to transfer movies from your iPad to the computer, such as iExplorer, iMazing, or AnyTrans.
4. Can I transfer movies wirelessly from my iPad to the computer?
Yes, you can transfer movies wirelessly from your iPad to the computer using apps like AirDrop, iCloud Drive, or cloud storage services such as Google Drive or Dropbox.
5. Will transferring movies from my iPad to the computer delete them from my iPad?
No, transferring movies from your iPad to the computer using iTunes will create a copy on your computer and leave the original files intact on your iPad.
6. Can I transfer movies from my iPad to a Windows computer?
Yes, the process of transferring movies from an iPad to a Windows computer is the same as transferring them to a Mac computer using iTunes.
7. Can I transfer movies from my iPad to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer movies from your iPad to multiple computers, but you’ll need to repeat the process for each computer separately.
8. Can I transfer movies from my iPad to an external hard drive?
Yes, after transferring the movies to your computer with iTunes, you can then copy them to an external hard drive manually.
9. Can I transfer movies from my iPad to a different iPad using iTunes?
No, iTunes does not provide an option to transfer movies directly from one iPad to another. You can use third-party apps like iMobie AnyTrans to accomplish this.
10. Can I transfer movies from my iPad to a smartphone or tablet using iTunes?
No, iTunes only supports the transfer of movies between Apple devices. If you want to transfer movies to a different smartphone or tablet, you’ll need to use alternative methods or software.
11. Can I transfer movies from my iPad to a cloud storage service?
Yes, you can transfer movies from your iPad to a cloud storage service using their official apps, and then you can access them on your computer through the cloud.
12. Can I transfer movies from my iPad to a DVD?
No, iTunes does not provide an option to directly transfer movies from an iPad to a DVD. You’ll need to transfer the movies to your computer first and then use DVD burning software to create a DVD.