How to transfer movies from computer to iPhone 7?

The iPhone 7 is a great device for watching movies on the go due to its high-quality display and powerful processor. However, transferring movies from your computer to the iPhone 7 may seem like a daunting task for some users. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring movies to your iPhone 7 with ease.
Step 1: Connect your iPhone 7 to your computer
The first step to transferring movies from your computer to your iPhone 7 is to connect the two devices using a USB cable. Plug one end of the cable into your computer’s USB port and the other end into the lightning port of your iPhone 7.
Step 2: Open iTunes
Once your iPhone 7 is connected to your computer, open iTunes if it doesn’t open automatically. iTunes is the default media management software for Apple devices and allows you to transfer movies, music, and other media files.
Step 3: Add movies to iTunes library
To transfer movies to your iPhone 7, you need to add them to your iTunes library first. Click on the “File” tab in iTunes and select “Add File to Library” or “Add Folder to Library” from the drop-down menu. Browse your computer to find the movies you want to transfer and click “Open” to add them to your iTunes library.
Step 4: Sync movies to your iPhone 7
After adding the movies to your iTunes library, select your iPhone 7 icon at the top left corner of the iTunes window. This will take you to the summary page of your iPhone. Scroll down to the “Options” section and make sure the “Sync Movies” checkbox is selected. You can choose to either sync all movies or selected movies by checking the respective options. Click on the “Apply” button to start syncing the movies to your iPhone 7.
How to play transferred movies on iPhone 7?
To play transferred movies on your iPhone 7, simply open the “Videos” app on your device and you will find all the transferred movies in your library. Tap on a movie to start playing it.
Can I transfer movies wirelessly to my iPhone 7?
Yes, you can transfer movies wirelessly to your iPhone 7 using various third-party apps like AirDrop, Dropbox, or Google Drive. However, these methods often require an active internet connection and may not be as fast as a direct USB transfer.
What video formats are supported on iPhone 7?
iPhone 7 supports a variety of video formats, including MP4, MOV, M4V, and AVI. However, it is recommended to convert your movies to the MP4 format for better compatibility and performance.
Can I transfer movies from iTunes Store directly to my iPhone 7?
Yes, if you have purchased or rented movies from the iTunes Store, you can download them directly to your iPhone 7 by opening the “iTunes Store” app and going to the “Purchased” or “Rented” section. Simply tap on the cloud icon next to the movie to initiate the download.
Can I transfer movies from third-party sources to my iPhone 7?
Yes, you can transfer movies from third-party sources to your iPhone 7. However, make sure the movies are in a compatible format and do not violate copyright laws.
How much storage space do I need on my iPhone 7 for movies?
The amount of storage space you need on your iPhone 7 depends on the size and quantity of the movies you want to transfer. Movies can take up a significant amount of space, so it is recommended to have enough available storage to accommodate them.
Can I transfer movies from a Mac and Windows computer to my iPhone 7?
Yes, you can transfer movies from both Mac and Windows computers to your iPhone 7 using iTunes. The process for transferring movies is essentially the same for both operating systems.
How long does it take to transfer movies to iPhone 7?
The time it takes to transfer movies to your iPhone 7 depends on the file size and the speed of your computer’s USB connection. Generally, it should not take too long to transfer movies using a USB cable.
Can I transfer movies from multiple computers to my iPhone 7?
Yes, you can transfer movies from multiple computers to your iPhone 7. However, keep in mind that syncing movies from different computers might delete the previously transferred movies.
What should I do if the transferred movies do not play on my iPhone 7?
If the transferred movies do not play on your iPhone 7, make sure they are in a supported format and restart your device. You can also try re-transferring the movies to your iPhone 7 using iTunes.