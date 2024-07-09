How to transfer movie from iPhone to Mac computer?

**How to Transfer Movies from iPhone to Mac Computer**
Are you looking for a reliable and efficient way to transfer movies from your iPhone to your Mac computer? Whether you want to free up storage space on your iPhone or simply want to enjoy your favorite movies on a larger screen, transferring movies is an important task for many iPhone users. In this article, we will guide you through the process of how to transfer movies from iPhone to Mac computer, providing you with step-by-step instructions.
Transferring movies from your iPhone to your Mac computer can be done in a few different ways, depending on your preferences. In this article, we will cover three popular methods: using the Finder, using the Photos app, and using third-party software.
Method 1: Using the Finder
1. Connect your iPhone to your Mac computer using a USB cable.
2. On your Mac, open a new Finder window.
3. In the sidebar, under “Locations,” click on your iPhone name.
4. Navigate to the “Movies” folder on your iPhone.
5. Select the movies you want to transfer to your Mac by holding the Command key and clicking on each movie.
6. Right-click on the selected movies and choose “Copy.”
7. Open the destination folder on your Mac where you want to transfer the movies.
8. Right-click on an empty space in the destination folder and choose “Paste Item” to start the transfer.
Method 2: Using the Photos App
1. Connect your iPhone to your Mac computer using a USB cable.
2. On your Mac, open the Photos app.
3. In the sidebar, under “Devices,” click on your iPhone name.
4. Select the movies you want to transfer to your Mac by clicking on each movie.
5. Click on the “Import Selected” button to start the transfer.
6. Choose the destination folder on your Mac where you want to transfer the movies.
7. Click on the “Import” button to proceed with the transfer.
Method 3: Using Third-Party Software
There are various third-party software options available that can simplify the process of transferring movies from your iPhone to your Mac computer. One popular choice is iMazing.
1. Download and install iMazing on your Mac computer.
2. Connect your iPhone to your Mac computer using a USB cable.
3. Launch iMazing and click on your iPhone name in the sidebar.
4. Click on the “Movies” icon in the sidebar.
5. Select the movies you want to transfer to your Mac by clicking on each movie.
6. Click on the “Export to Mac” button to start the transfer.
7. Choose the destination folder on your Mac where you want to transfer the movies.
8. Click on the “Export” button to proceed with the transfer.
**FAQs:**
1. Can I transfer movies wirelessly from my iPhone to my Mac computer?
Yes, you can transfer movies wirelessly using third-party apps like AirDrop or cloud storage services like iCloud or Google Drive.
2. What file formats are supported when transferring movies from iPhone to Mac?
Common movie file formats such as MP4, MOV, and M4V are usually supported when transferring from iPhone to Mac.
3. Can I transfer movies from iPhone to Mac using iCloud?
Yes, you can enable iCloud Photo Library on your iPhone and Mac to automatically sync your movies across devices.
4. How can I transfer movies from my iPhone to my Mac without using a cable?
You can use AirPlay to stream movies from your iPhone to your Mac wirelessly, although the movie will not be saved on your Mac.
5. Can I transfer movies from iPhone to Mac using iTunes?
iTunes used to be a popular method for transferring movies, but with the latest macOS versions, the process is now handled by Finder.
6. How long does it take to transfer movies from iPhone to Mac?
The transfer speed will depend on the size of the movie files and the transfer method you choose.
7. Can I transfer movies from multiple iPhones to my Mac?
Yes, as long as you connect each iPhone to your Mac separately and perform the transfer.
8. Can I transfer movies from my iPhone to multiple Mac computers?
Yes, you can transfer movies from your iPhone to multiple Mac computers by following the same process on each computer.
9. Are there any limitations on the number or size of movies I can transfer?
The transfer limitations will depend on the available storage space on your iPhone and Mac, as well as the transfer method used.
10. Can I transfer rented movies from my iPhone to Mac?
No, rented movies downloaded from iTunes cannot be transferred due to digital rights management (DRM) restrictions.
11. Will transferring movies from iPhone to Mac delete them from my iPhone?
No, transferring movies from your iPhone to your Mac will create a copy on your Mac while keeping the original on your iPhone.
12. How do I delete movies from my iPhone after transferring them to my Mac?
You can delete movies from your iPhone by selecting them and pressing the delete button, or by using the “Manage Storage” feature to remove them in bulk.