There may be multiple reasons why you would want to transfer movies from your iPhone to your computer. Perhaps you want to free up some space on your device, or maybe you prefer watching movies on a larger screen. Regardless of the reason, transferring movies from your iPhone to your computer is a relatively simple task. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to ensure a smooth transfer process.
How to transfer movie from iPhone to computer?
To transfer movies from your iPhone to your computer, you have several options. However, the most straightforward and commonly used method is by using iTunes.
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Open iTunes on your computer. If it doesn’t open automatically, you can launch it manually.
3. Under the “Devices” section in iTunes, click on your iPhone to open its settings.
4. Navigate to the “Summary” tab.
5. Scroll down to the “Options” section and make sure that “Manually manage music and videos” is checked.
6. Click on the “Apply” button at the bottom of the screen to save the changes.
7. On the left-hand side of the iTunes window, click on “Movies” under the “Library” section. If you don’t see the “Movies” option, you may need to enable it by going to iTunes preferences and selecting “Movies”.
8. Choose the movies you want to transfer by checking the boxes next to their titles.
9. Click on the “File” menu in the top-left corner of the screen, then select “Transfer Purchases from [your iPhone name]”. This will transfer all your purchased movies from your iPhone to your computer’s iTunes library.
Once the transfer process is complete, you can access your movies on your computer within the iTunes library. From here, you can watch them using iTunes or transfer them to a different location on your computer.
FAQs
1. Can I transfer non-purchased movies from my iPhone to my computer?
Yes, you can transfer non-purchased movies using third-party software, such as iExplorer or AnyTrans.
2. Can I transfer movies directly from my iPhone to my computer without using iTunes?
Yes, there are alternative methods that allow you to transfer movies without using iTunes, such as using cloud storage services or third-party file transfer apps.
3. Can I transfer movies wirelessly from my iPhone to my computer?
Yes, you can use AirDrop or third-party apps like Dropbox or Google Drive to transfer movies wirelessly between your iPhone and computer.
4. How do I transfer movies from iPhone to computer without losing quality?
When you transfer movies from your iPhone to your computer using iTunes, the quality remains intact as the files are directly copied to your computer.
5. Can I transfer movies from my iPhone to both Mac and Windows computers?
Yes, the steps mentioned in this article apply to both Mac and Windows computers. However, the iTunes interface may vary slightly between the two operating systems.
6. Can I choose specific folders on my computer to transfer the movies to?
By default, iTunes saves the transferred movies in the iTunes library on your computer. However, you can move them to a different location on your computer after the transfer is complete.
7. How long does the transfer process take?
The transfer time depends on the file size and the speed of your USB connection. Larger files may take longer to transfer.
8. Are there any size limitations when transferring movies from iPhone to computer?
There are no size limitations imposed by iTunes when transferring movies. However, your computer’s available storage space may limit the number or size of movies you can transfer.
9. Can I transfer movies from an iPhone that is not mine to my computer?
No, you cannot transfer movies from someone else’s iPhone to your computer without their permission.
10. Is it possible to transfer movies from iPhone to computer without a USB cable?
Yes, as mentioned earlier, you can use wireless methods such as AirDrop or third-party apps to transfer movies from your iPhone to your computer without a USB cable.
11. Will transferring movies from iPhone to computer delete them from my iPhone?
No, when you transfer movies using iTunes, they are copied to your computer, leaving the original files on your iPhone untouched.
12. Can I transfer movies from an iPhone to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer movies from your iPhone to multiple computers as long as you have authorized those computers to access your iTunes library.