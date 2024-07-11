How to transfer minecraft bedrock worlds to another computer?

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is a popular gaming platform that allows players to explore and create virtual worlds. If you are an avid Minecraft player and want to transfer your Bedrock worlds to another computer, whether it’s for a hardware upgrade or simply to play on a different device, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to transfer your Minecraft Bedrock worlds seamlessly.
Step 1: Locate your Minecraft Bedrock Worlds
To begin the transfer process, you need to find the location of your Minecraft Bedrock worlds on your current computer. The worlds are typically stored in a folder specific to your operating system:
– **Windows 10**: Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog, then enter `%appdata%..LocalPackagesMicrosoft.MinecraftUWP_8wekyb3d8bbweLocalStategamescom.mojangminecraftWorlds` and press Enter.
– **Mac**: Open Finder, press Command + Shift + G, then enter `~/Library/Application Support/minecraftBedrock/` and click Go.
– **Linux**: The default directory is `~/.local/share/minecraft/minecraftBedrock/`.
Step 2: Copy Your Minecraft Bedrock Worlds
Once you have located the folder containing your Minecraft Bedrock worlds, you need to copy it to the new computer. You can do this by following these steps:
1. Connect a USB drive or use a file transfer method, such as network sharing or cloud storage, to transfer the Minecraft Bedrock worlds folder from your current computer to the new one.
2. Paste the copied folder to the exact same location on your new computer where Minecraft Bedrock stores its worlds, as mentioned in Step 1.
Step 3: Launch Minecraft Bedrock on the New Computer
With the worlds transferred to your new computer, launch Minecraft Bedrock Edition and check if your worlds appear in the game’s world selection menu. If they are missing, don’t panic – continue with the next step.
Step 4: Manually Import Minecraft Bedrock Worlds (if required)
In some cases, Minecraft Bedrock Edition may not automatically recognize the transferred worlds. If this happens, follow these additional steps to manually import your worlds:
1. Exit the game and navigate to the location where your Minecraft Bedrock worlds are stored on the new computer, as mentioned in Step 1.
2. Inside the worlds folder, look for subfolders that contain various files and a “level.dat” file for each world.
3. For each world that does not appear in the game, open its subfolder and copy the “level.dat” file.
4. Navigate to the `minecraftWorlds` folder on the new computer and paste the copied “level.dat” file into the corresponding subfolder for each missing world.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q: Can I transfer Minecraft Bedrock worlds from Windows to Mac?
A: Yes, you can transfer Minecraft Bedrock worlds between different operating systems as long as you locate the correct folders for each system.
Q: Do I need to have the same version of Minecraft Bedrock on both computers?
A: Yes, it is recommended to have the same version of Minecraft Bedrock on both computers to ensure a smooth transfer.
Q: Can I transfer worlds using Minecraft Realms?
A: Yes, you can upload your Minecraft Bedrock worlds to Realms and download them on another computer that has access to the same Minecraft Realms account.
Q: Is it possible to transfer specific worlds instead of all of them?
A: Yes, you can transfer specific worlds by only copying the corresponding folders and “level.dat” files rather than the entire Minecraft Bedrock worlds folder.
Q: Will transferring Minecraft Bedrock worlds delete them from the original computer?
A: No, transferring worlds will create a duplicate copy on the new computer, leaving the original worlds intact.
Q: Can I transfer worlds between computers using an external hard drive?
A: Yes, you can transfer Minecraft Bedrock worlds using an external hard drive by copying the worlds folder onto the drive and then pasting it on the new computer.
Q: Can I transfer Minecraft Bedrock worlds to a different user account on the same computer?
A: Yes, you can transfer worlds between different user accounts on the same computer by following the same steps mentioned above.
Q: Can I transfer Minecraft Bedrock worlds between Xbox and PC?
A: Yes, you can transfer Bedrock worlds between Xbox and PC by using a cloud storage service like OneDrive or by copying the worlds folder to a USB drive.
Q: Will installing Minecraft Bedrock on the new computer automatically import the worlds?
A: Minecraft Bedrock Edition usually imports worlds from the correct folder automatically. However, if it doesn’t, you can manually import them as mentioned in Step 4.
Q: Do I need an internet connection for transferring worlds?
A: You don’t necessarily need an internet connection if you choose to transfer worlds using a USB drive or other offline transfer methods.
Q: Can Minecraft Bedrock worlds be transferred between different Minecraft accounts?
A: Yes, Minecraft Bedrock worlds can be transferred between different Minecraft accounts as long as you have access to the worlds folder on both accounts.
Q: Can I transfer worlds from Minecraft Java Edition to Bedrock Edition?
A: Unfortunately, there is no direct transfer option between Minecraft Java Edition and Bedrock Edition. However, you can try using third-party tools to convert the worlds, though the process may be complex.